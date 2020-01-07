New Year...Same God

By Kimberly Cotton

I’ve spent numerous New Year’s Eves at church, or watching the famous ball drop in Times Square, each time telling myself that this year would be different. Losing weight, getting a better job, and meeting new people were just a few of my New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, I broke most of them by February 1.

So I decided to approach things differently. I asked myself, “What would happen if God created His own resolution list for me?” While I’m not an expert, I think it would look something like this:

God resolves I should be available

Too busy for God? Who ever heard of such a thing? I have to admit that I have often been distracted and less attentive to God’s call by work, relationships, children, friends, and even ministry.

Do I need to pray more? Yes. Do I need to fast more? Wouldn’t hurt. Do I simply need to sit still and listen? Absolutely! God desires time with us. While we are busy with our everyday lives, let’s not forget to spend real quality time with the One who allows us to experience each new day.

God is not interested in what we do for Him if we neglect Him in the process. Stop moving and just be still and listen for God’s voice. Focus on what He is telling you.

… I should be prepared

A couple years ago I was invited to speak to a young women’s church group. I excitedly prepared weeks in advance. I prayed and relied on God to help me. But when I arrived at the site, I was informed of several changes to the plans. Instead of a classroom, I would teach the class in the choir loft. Instead of talking to females only, some males would be in the class as well. The 25 minutes I had prepared for had been reduced to 15. I was disappointed, but I tried to make the best of it.

During the three-hour drive home, I began whining to God. He quickly put me in my place , “This is not about you, nor how you feel.” What? No sympathy from God?

As tears began to fall, I redirected my focus to what matters. It was never about the unexpected changes and inconveniences that occurred—life is always full of surprises. It was always about God and the souls I encounter in His name.

As we walk through life’s unexpected changes, let’s remember that God is still in control. As each year begins, prepare to be more prayerful, more organized, and ready to accept God’s assignments. Spend more time in the Word and trust Him to use all the unforeseen challenges for His good purposes.

… I should be healthy

Millions of people across the country join gyms in January, trying to shed pounds gained over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Being healthy requires work and discipline. I’ve lost weight only to gain it back a month later!

And what about emotional and spiritual weight? God wants to spend time with us, equipping us to embrace healthy outlooks and relationships.

…I should be disciplined

As we discipline ourselves spiritually, it’s also important to discipline ourselves socially. It’s important to avoid joining in on toxic conversations. It may painful, but we may even have to distance ourselves from friends or coworkers who habitually tear down others with their words. If we choose to speak graciously of others, we may encourage more positive speech patterns in those who are listening.

Emotional discipline takes some work. Yes, people may take advantage of us, neglect us, and hurt us. But there’s no time for a pity party. Let’s allow God to heal our emotions so that we can develop healthy relationships with others.

I find it very challenging to be physically disciplined. Life has a way of interrupting my good intentions to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly. I’m a work in progress. I encourage you to start each day thankful for the body God has given us and ask for His help to care for it.

…I should be a blessing

As we look ahead to each new year, let’s remember that God offers us His best, blessing us abundantly. Why? So that we may learn from Him and focus on His most important resolution for us: to be a blessing to others.

Kimberly Cotton is an English teacher with Huntsville City Schools in Harvest, Alabama. She seeks to encourage, inspire, and comfort women through her blog spiritspoon.weebly.com.