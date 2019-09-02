Becoming Resilient

By Lisa Elliott

Do you remember a children’s toy called “Weebles?” They were a community of little egg-shaped, bottom-heavy people and animals. The advertisement jingle was “Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down!” And that was the truth. You could knock them, roll them, step on them, throw them, or drop them on their heads. But no matter how they landed, they came up standing—or should I say, wobbling? Weebles are what I think of when I think of resilience.

Resilience is the ability to become strong, healthy, or successful after something bad happens. It’s the ability to return to an original shape after being pulled, stretched, pressed, or bent.

I’ve had my fair share of Weeble training—times in my life when my heart gets dizzy from all the wobbling. I’m sure you have, too.

Hebrews 11 is full of Weebles like you and me. “Some faced jeers and flogging, and even chains and imprisonment. They were put to death by stoning; they were sawed in two; they were killed by the sword. They went about in sheepskins and goatskins, destitute, persecuted and mistreated…They wandered in deserts and mountains, living in caves and holes in the ground” (Heb. 11:36-38). So how did they do it? More personally, how do you and I do it? How do we come up still standing when life throws us punches? How do we bounce back? How do we maintain momentum and stamina? How do we persevere? How do we run without growing weary or walk without fainting or wobble without falling down? Hebrews 12:1-3 provides us with great guidelines:

Foster meaningful relationships.

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses” (vs. 1). Although the author of Hebrews is referring to those who have died and gone before us, God has also surrounded us with some great cheerleaders here on earth. It’s important to realize that He created us for relationship. Not only does He invite us into relationship with Him, but with others in order to teach us what a relationship with Him looks like. It’s simply up to us to foster those relationships. Surround yourself with people who encourage and energize you. People, who inspire you, believe in you, invest in you, and bring out the best in you. People who affirm God’s calling in your life. And people for whom you can do the same. Two are better than one…If either of them falls down, one can help the other up (Eccl. 4:9-10).

Remove distractions.

“…let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us…” (vs. 1). Life is full of distractions, demands, deadlines, devices, discontentment, detours, and at times even self-imposed drama. It doesn’t help that we live in a society that encourages us to continually seek out the next quick fix of adrenaline and excitement. All the more reason to keep the “plain things” the main things. Set healthy boundaries. And most importantly, determine to please an audience of One.

Focus on your goal.

“…fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of faith” (vs. 2). If you aim at nothing, you’ll hit it every time, guaranteed. You can’t simply choose not to look at or think about something; rather, you have to choose to look at or think about something else. The people listed in Hebrews 11 were able to endure many hardships because they realized that “God had planned something better” (Heb. 11:40) and they had their sights set on that. Seek first His kingdom (Matt. 6:34). Give the Lord your undivided attention by spending time alone with Him, reading His Word, and prayerfully living out your life. When you do, “all of these things will be given to you”: perspective, tranquility, hope, peace, purpose, and a goal to aim toward.

Look beyond your troubles.

“…For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (vs. 2). Note that Jesus was able to sit down. That tells me that His heart was at rest, even as He endured the cross. How? Because He set joy before Him. That is, He looked beyond the cross to His ultimate purpose—eternity with you and me! He has also set eternity in our hearts (Eccl. 3:11). That should give us a sense of hope and purpose. We needn’t live in crisis mode to find a sense of purpose. Nor should we feel guilty about simply enjoying life. God gave us every good gift to enjoy here on earth” (1 Tim. 6:17). Be good to yourself by taking care of yourself. Rest when you need to. Dream a little. Be adventurous. Maintain an attitude of praise and thanksgiving. Celebrate the process. Take the pressure off. Pace yourself. Do something just for the fun of it. Our hearts can be at rest knowing that we have something to look forward to. The best is yet to come!

Take time to consider.

“Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart” (vs. 3). When was the last time you stopped to consider all that Jesus did for you and offers to you today? “Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint” (Is. 40:28-31).

Remember… Weebles wobble but we don’t fall down! “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed” (2 Cor. 4:8). That’s called resilience!