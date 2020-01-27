Practicing Daily Gratitude

Looking for a spiritual nugget to lift your day or encourage your heart? Your fellow Just Between Us magazine readers want to help! We asked,

Q: How do you practice daily gratitude?

A: “‘It is not happy people who are grateful, it is grateful people who are happy.’” So says the sign in my living room. Years ago, I received a piece of wisdom that I will not soon forget. Applying Philippians 4:8-9, the “whatever” verse, to every situation helps transform your outlook on life. For example instead of thinking “my husband works too much, he doesn’t want to be around me,” think on what is noble and true. “My husband works so hard to provide for our family. It must be so hard on him to be gone.” Over time, this way of thinking transforms the heart, and gratitude becomes a natural reaction.”

~ Ashley Mekelburg, Master of all at the House of Mekelburg, Lannon, Wis.

A: “I find gratitude with each morning sunrise. I see the sun shining brightly or simply breaking through the clouds. I look at the day ahead the same way, grateful for the little nuggets of good shining through the trials of the day. Look for blessings in each daily task, like doing laundry for example. I am reminded to count my blessings in a great quote from Woodrow Kroll, who said: ‘Concentrate on counting your blessings and you’ll have little time to count anything else.’”

~ Tonia Froling, Stay-at-Home Mom, Hartland, Wis.

A: “After my mission trip to Haiti, it made me realize the importance of other people’s needs. Every morning I wake up knowing that I have what many people don’t. And words aren’t the only way to show gratitude, it can also happen by spending time in prayer and showing His love to others. I continue to be thankful every day because, even when times are rocky, I can still rely on Him. First Thessalonians 5:16-18 says, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

~ Hannah Tyler, student, Delafield, Wisconsin