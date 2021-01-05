Conquer the Enemy in the Everyday

Do you ever feel as though the Enemy is lurking around every corner—waiting for the perfect opportunity to encourage failure? I have recently felt like fighting the Enemy is all I do. Bouts of anxiety, fear, and frustration have been making appearances in my daily routine for years.

Here's the kicker: I am not currently battling any major challenges, like a prominent health concern or marriage issues. I am simply trying to be more like Christ. I am trying to forgive quicker, seek God first, and not get upset about the little things. These should all be simple, personal goals, but there have still been struggles every day. It feels as though the Enemy is constantly next to me, whispering reminders of hurt and past failures.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand” (Eph. 6:12-13).

The Bible tells us over and over again that we will be tempted (1 Cor. 10:13, Jas. 1:14, Heb. 4:15). The Enemy does not care who we are—he tempted Jesus, after all (Matt. 4:1-11). We must realize that this is the Enemy's goal in life: to encourage our failure. Even in the smallest, everyday situations, he wants us to fail. When we forget something at the grocery store or miss a child’s baseball practice, he can take the smallest event and make us focus on it until it becomes monumental. He thrives during our struggles. Do not be tempted, my dear friend!

The simplest way we can battle the Enemy is to seek God first and pray. When we specifically ask God to provide us with His wisdom over our situation, He will guide us. God loves us and wants to see us succeed! Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” When we turn first to God, we are showing Him our faithfulness. We are saying, “Here I am Lord, with all of my forgetfulness and outbursts. I am not perfect, and I need you.”

I often find myself calling my sister or best friend to complain about what I forgot at the grocery store. This may feel like a good solution because they will tell me that it’s “just milk” and that “everyone forgets sometimes,” but I am still complaining or ranting about something that could easily be dismissed. We all know the old saying, “Negativity is contagious.” If I take my concerns to my siblings or friends, I may spread my discontent with them, and they may keep passing it on to whomever they meet, continuing the vicious cycle! But, if I pause and pray, God could rationally calm me down and prevent me from sharing my dismay with others.

James 1:13-14 says that God will never tempt us, but we will be tempted by our own evil desire (Jas. 1:13-14). This verse tells me that the Enemy does not get all the credit. When we struggle with these personal battles of improvement (forgiveness, judgement, grace, loyalty) it is also because we are struggling in our hearts and minds. When someone hurts me, I do not always want to forgive. My first instinct is not to run and jump into their arms with a hug and tell them that, “Bygones are bygones.” No way! I want them to know that they hurt me, and I want them to feel the same pain. I have to remember to “pump the breaks”! Yes, the Enemy is encouraging my vengeance, but this battle begins in my heart. I have to deeply and entirely want to change any hardness that has settled in. God does not want my heart to be unmovable (Prov. 21:3). He wants me to forgive the unforgivable and resist the Enemy (Jas. 4:7).

I am proud to say that by the grace of God, I am conquering the Enemy. That does not mean that I am without struggles! Thanks be to God for his never-failing patience, because I still become flustered and easily hurt sometimes. My first instinct is to hold grudges and fight forgiveness. I still catch myself getting wrapped up in the everyday drama of life. I am a work in progress.

God has filled me with an overwhelming desire to be consumed with His grace. I want to give it, and I want to keep receiving it! This eagerness to live by His grace urges me to keep progressing toward Christlike perfection (Matt. 5:48). I am still early in my walk with Christ, but it is never too late to find or get to better know the Lord! He has placed so many amazing people in my life who also struggle, but who are also striving to be better. When I see others working hard to be better, I want to be better as well. Our mistakes are lessons and if we are learning from and correcting them, we are becoming better people.

I hope that this encourages all women to keep being God’s beautiful works in progress. We may stumble, but as women of the almighty Lord, we will brush ourselves off and keep on fighting.