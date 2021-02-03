Flourishing in the Lord's Garden

The Lord’s greatest desire for us is that we flourish in every aspect of our lives. He also invites us to participate in His divine nature (2 Pet. 1:3-8). Peter exhorts us to make every effort to add some essential ingredients to our faith for healthy growth (2 Pet. 1:5-8):

Goodness

God created everything in the world and said it was “good” (Gen. 1). He created us for His good pleasure (Phil. 2:13). He began a good work in us (Phil. 1:6). What good will you accomplish for His kingdom today?

Knowledge

Jesus said that we are to love the Lord with all our heart, soul, and mind (Matt. 22:37). God wants us to know Him personally. His Word contains everything we need to know about Him. Read a single verse and chew on it for the day. Allow it to provide the nutrients, hope, and peace or challenge it was intended for.

Self-control

Jesus is the most powerful man who ever walked the earth, but He never boasted of it. He just lived it out in all humility. What situation are you facing that could use some self-control? Be aware of how your inner strength can be the aroma of Christ (2 Cor. 2:15-17) to someone who doesn’t yet know Him.

Perseverance

Hebrews 12:1-4 gives us the perfect model of what it is to persevere. Jesus persevered by setting joy before him. Ultimately that joy was eternity spent with those He loves—you and me. So, let’s focus our attention on things above. Perhaps start a “Joy Journal,” recording those things that bring you joy today.

Godliness

We have a glorious hope that "when Christ appears, we shall be like him" (1 John 3:2). Today, look in the mirror and try to see yourself as your Father sees you. Pick out a characteristic in your personality that you are thankful for or that others appreciate, then offer Him an area of your life that you’d like Him to help you grow in.

Mutual Affection

There is nothing better than when we invest in someone and the feeling is mutual, so seek someone out today who you could express the love of Christ to and watch for the boomerang effect of that expression of godly affection.

Love

"We love because He first loved us" (1 John 4:19). Write a love letter to the Lord today. Focus on all He's done to express His love for you, and thank Him for His blessings.

