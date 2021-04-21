Protecting Your Heart, Mind, and Soul

During my growing-up years, television broadcasts brought into our home various reports and visual images of wars that mostly took place on foreign soil. Some of us can recall the vivid photographs contained in LIFE magazine—pictures that captured the victories and viciousness, captives and casualties that resulted from ensuing battles. While these wars were real, they didn’t touch my life very deeply. They were events that happened to someone else, somewhere else.

Over the years, I continue to catch glimpses of war, of battles that deeply impact the lives of those they touch—often immobilizing or eliminating faithful soldiers from the frontlines of service. I’ve never served in an official military capacity, yet I’ve discovered that each day we serve on the front lines of a different type of battlefield—the battlefield that hosts the war that rages between those seeking to live as victorious Christians and the illusive enemy who fervently seeks to eliminate his opponents. What is this battle over? Throughout Scripture we see that the battle is for the hearts and minds of those who seek to serve the Lord. And who is the enemy? Ephesians 6:12 informs us that we wrestle against the powers, principalities, and rulers of darkness—namely Satan.

While most of us would like to settle into the “warm fuzzies” of a comfortable Christian walk, the truth is that if we are seeking to serve the Lord wholeheartedly, we will encounter battles designed to place us on the casualty list. Because we’re all different, your battle may occur in a different area of life than mine; but I would venture to guess that the war is waged in a similar fashion, for in the life of each Christian, there are three main areas that are under greatest attack: the battle for the heart, the mind, and the soul.

The Heart

From the outpouring of one’s heart, the Lord is able to draw others unto Himself. It comes as no surprise then that a foundational area of attack is to harden the heart so that little or nothing pours forth. Bitterness, unresolved hurt, envy, jealousy, and unconfessed sin each play a part in waging war against the heart. These issues allow the Enemy opportunities to creep in. Before we know it, our once open heart becomes calloused and insensitive, cynical and reserved, less inclined to trust in God or to care for others. How can the Lord reach others through us if our hearts are hardened, occupied with anger, or cluttered with unresolved issues?

The Mind

Romans 12:2 states that as we think within ourselves, so we are. The mind is profoundly influenced by what it takes in. Words spoken by family, friends, or significant others may bring with them wounds that impair us, resulting in a battle against the enemies of self-doubt, worthlessness, shame, or insignificance. Anything we set before our eyes is captured within our minds as well. Images or thoughts that are impure and ungodly tend to take root, waging war within the private recesses of our minds. Over time, as the mind becomes clouded regarding the truths of God, the believer is unable to see with clarity or understand with accuracy the call and character of Christ in their soul.

The Soul

It can be easy to “talk a good talk,” but the truth of our walk lies in what we treasure mostly deeply within our souls. For Christ to be on the throne of our hearts requires putting Him first above all else. Often the battle for our time crowds out our quiet moments with Christ, leaving us defenseless when trials and times of battle come upon us. If our priorities aren’t adjusted, we in turn become lukewarm, limited in our effectiveness for affecting those around us for the Lord.

HOW, THEN, SHOULD I LIVE?

It has been said that God can use life’s setbacks to move us ahead. Indeed, He can work in our lives amidst these battlefields to strengthen us for the service at hand. Like the tuning of guitar strings, these slight adjustments can make a big difference.

1. Let Christ Take Precedence

In order to be victorious in our walk, able to withstand the battles that come our way, we must first let Christ take precedence at the heart of our lives. Practical steps include spending a few quality minutes with Him each day through time in His Word, prayer, and journaling. Familiarity with the Lord often breeds complacency; yet if we are to be fruitful in our walk, we must be faithful in our walk.

2. Tend to Any Unfinished Business

A second step is to tend to any unfinished business. Confess any sins that stand between you and the Lord. Commit yourself to working through unresolved hurts and issues within your own heart, or conflicts that have occurred between you and another person. “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone” (Rom.12:18).

3. Be Careful What You Place Before Your Eyes

Finally, be careful what you place before your eyes and into your mind. As we open ourselves up to unwholesome images or information, we create an atmosphere within the mind that invites a battle for our thoughts. “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (Phil. 4:8). A mind is a terrible thing to waste!

Battles will occur within the life of every Christian. As we seek to walk upright before the Lord, the silent enemies of our life will seek to deter or destroy our walk of faithfulness. Yet the Lord promises in Phil. 4:13 that we can do everything through Him who strengthens us. Stand firm, be faithful, and stay focused. Keep your gaze upon Him in order that you may be able to run the race that He unfolds before you!

~ By Patty Stump. Patty is an author, Bible study leader, speaker, and Christian counselor specializing in the areas of women, marriage, and family. She has two children and is married to Ted, the founder and director of High Impact Ministries, a worldwide outreach that equips teens to reach their peers for Christ.