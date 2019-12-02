Christmas Stress and Digital Addiction

By Dr. Sylvia Hart Frejd

As we enter this holiday season, let’s remember that Christmas is about making memories, continuing traditions, and creating new ones. For many though, this season will bring stress, conflict, and digital addiction.

According to The Meeker Report, the average smartphone user checks their device 150 times a day! It’s no surprise that 80 percent of Americans say they struggle to unplug and completely switch off during weekends, vacations, and holidays. In this season intended for togetherness, many will invest time in digital gadgets that steal away important family time and face-to-face interactions.

We are also prone during this season to experience higher levels of conflict that often come from unrealistic expectations. These stressful feelings can cause us to spend more time on our “screens” trying to alleviate our stress and loneliness.

Instead of trying to escape the pain, it can be helpful to try to acknowledge your feelings and process them in a healthy way. Recognize the need to set limits on holiday spending, as financial stress can also cause conflict. Keep gift giving simple, and focus on the act of giving, not the cost of the gift. Try to keep a realistic schedule during the holidays and make sure to save some time and energy for yourself to help replenish you and provide resiliency for coping with the stressful situations you are bound to encounter.

Tips to Have a Merry Christmas:

Work on balancing your time between what you do for others and what you do for yourself.

If you find spending time with family is stressful, set limits on the amount of time you spend with them.

Volunteer. Food banks and other organizations often need help at this time of year.

Give yourself permission to feel any sense of loss or negative emotions that can surface during this season.

Practice self-care. Do relaxation exercises, get a massage, sit by a cozy fire, or take a warm bubble bath.

Practice being present and in the moment with family and friends. Have as much face-to-face interaction as possible.

Limit screen time and go into the holidays with a plan for how you’ll do that.

Not sure what to get those you love for Christmas this year? Why not give the gift of your presence? Today, our presence is one of the greatest gifts we can offer, and it’s free.

Technology works best when we put it in its place; only you can manage your digital devices. Don’t be so busy capturing the moment this season that you miss the experience.