In the Game of Life, You Need a Coach

By Gail Goolsby

You have dreams. You have a big project to complete. You have years of unsorted documents and clutter. You have moved to a new city with a new job. You have just recovered from a lengthy illness. You have launched children and now enjoy a freer schedule.

The view ahead is hazy and unmotivating, like a cold, rainy day. You want to move forward, but you feel like cement blocks have replaced your shoes.

You say, “If I only knew the next step, how to kick-start myself.”

Working with a life coach can provide exactly what you need, the next step.

You are the expert on your own life. A life coach uses techniques such as active listening, open questions, encouragement, challenges to present thinking, and positive feedback. All these methods are meant to assist you, the client in discovering insights and taking next steps.

Three More Reasons to Engage a Life Coach

1. Accountability

“I knew you would ask me if I completed the job application, so I finished it last night,” said one of my clients. Another said, “I promised Gail I would follow up the interview with a phone call, so I had to do it.” Accountability fuels your commitment to keep moving forward.

2. Celebration

Small steps lead to large accomplishments and need to be recognized cc calong the way. Praise and acknowledgement of hard work energizes. Coaches love to join a client’s victory party!

3. Companionship

Friends and family can be great supporters. Or not. When you want to make changes, sometimes you need someone outside your inner circle who has an objective perspective (and who hasn’t been part of past failures or problems). You can’t wear out your coach with too much self-focus. That is the reason you meet together.

Not All Coaches Are Equal

Many business cards may include the title of life or business or leadership coach. Those coaches may have completed coursework and training with a certificate awarded at the end. There is no current licensure or state guidelines to determine top professionalism in coaching.

The present gold standard for coaching worldwide is the International Coach Federation (ICF). They require mastery of predetermined competencies and ethical standards for all three levels of credentialed coaches in order to protect and assist clients. When looking for a coach, be sure they are ICF credentialed.

You can make your dreams come true and your projects complete. You can accomplish new goals in your career, relationships, and spiritual life. Engage a life coach.

Gail Goolsby holds master’s degrees in professional counseling and educational leadership. She now places international students with Christian host families in the U.S. Additionally, she is a life coach and she and her pastor-husband have been married 39 years and have three grown children, two sons-in-laws, and three granddaughters. They live in Kansas.