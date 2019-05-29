× Expand Taming the Calendar Monster

By Nancy K. Grace

Instead of hoping for an imaginary “time machine” to add minutes to your day, consider this: Every morning you receive an invitation from God the Father saying, “You are invited to a new day; how are you going to invest your time?"

Here are four ways, using the acronym RSVP, to get control of your time and tame the calendar monster:

1. Review your calendar

Write every activity on the calendar for everyone in your family.

Assign a colored pen to each family member so you can easily see who is doing what and where they have to be.

Allow breathing room for unplanned interruptions. Over-commitment leads to increased stress on family relationships.

Allow time to enjoy your family.

2. Sort out the activities

Prioritize according to importance.

Avoid overbooking your time. Every school night doesn’t have to be filled with extra-curricular activities. Ask yourself, what will it cost the rest of the family – cost in money, time, and parent’s availability.

3. Verbalize the plan to your family

Create some time weekly to discuss the family schedule with your spouse.

Include the family in calendar planning and evaluation. This will help create teamwork.

4. Pray about how to invest your time