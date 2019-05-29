Taming the Calendar Monster

By Nancy K. Grace

Instead of hoping for an imaginary “time machine” to add minutes to your day, consider this: Every morning you receive an invitation from God the Father saying, “You are invited to a new day; how are you going to invest your time?"  

Here are four ways, using the acronym RSVP, to get control of your time and tame the calendar monster: 

1.  Review your calendar 

  • Write every activity on the calendar for everyone in your family.
  • Assign a colored pen to each family member so you can easily see who is doing what and where they have to be. 
  • Allow breathing room for unplanned interruptions. Over-commitment leads to increased stress on family relationships. 
  • Allow time to enjoy your family. 

2.  Sort out the activities 

  • Prioritize according to importance. 
  • Avoid overbooking your time. Every school night doesn’t have to be filled with extra-curricular activities. Ask yourself, what will it cost the rest of the family – cost in money, time, and parent’s availability.

3.  Verbalize the plan to your family

  • Create some time weekly to discuss the family schedule with your spouse. 
  • Include the family in calendar planning and evaluation. This will help create teamwork. 

4.  Pray about how to invest your time

  • Seek God first in deciding how you will invest your time. 
  • What activities can you release? 
  • If you accept a new responsibility, what are you going to give up to create the time for it in your life? Consider the impact of the new commitment on your family.

Tags