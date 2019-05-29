Taming the Calendar Monster
By Nancy K. Grace
Instead of hoping for an imaginary “time machine” to add minutes to your day, consider this: Every morning you receive an invitation from God the Father saying, “You are invited to a new day; how are you going to invest your time?"
Here are four ways, using the acronym RSVP, to get control of your time and tame the calendar monster:
1. Review your calendar
- Write every activity on the calendar for everyone in your family.
- Assign a colored pen to each family member so you can easily see who is doing what and where they have to be.
- Allow breathing room for unplanned interruptions. Over-commitment leads to increased stress on family relationships.
- Allow time to enjoy your family.
2. Sort out the activities
- Prioritize according to importance.
- Avoid overbooking your time. Every school night doesn’t have to be filled with extra-curricular activities. Ask yourself, what will it cost the rest of the family – cost in money, time, and parent’s availability.
3. Verbalize the plan to your family
- Create some time weekly to discuss the family schedule with your spouse.
- Include the family in calendar planning and evaluation. This will help create teamwork.
4. Pray about how to invest your time
- Seek God first in deciding how you will invest your time.
- What activities can you release?
- If you accept a new responsibility, what are you going to give up to create the time for it in your life? Consider the impact of the new commitment on your family.