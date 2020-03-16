Focusing on Jesus in Troubling Times

By Natalie B. Hall

Who or what do you focus on when troubles, like today's coronavirus pandemic, come your way? When you are overwhelmed by difficult situations and stressed to the limit, what do you do?

Let’s see what happened to Peter during a blustery situation when he focused his attention on Jesus and what happened when his focus changed.

We read in Matthew 14:25-33 that shortly before dawn the disciples saw Jesus walking on water. They were terrified, thinking they were seeing a ghost. Walking on water was against the laws of nature, something that they had never seen before.

Jesus immediately calmed their fears and said to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.” After their fears were calmed, Peter did not doubt who was instructing him to “Come.” With his focus on Jesus, he did not hesitate. He got out of the boat and walked on water toward the Lord. Peter’s faith and trust replaced his fear.

But as soon as Peter saw the troubling wind, his focus altered. His eyes and attention were no longer on Jesus, but on the wind, and he began to sink. Fear and doubt replaced trust and faith. When he cried out to the Lord to save him, Jesus responded immediately. He reached out his hand, caught Peter, and said, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?”

The disciples would face many stormy trials and adversities as they followed Jesus. This walking on water experience confirmed Jesus’ power and ability to help them in difficult circumstances, and proved that Jesus Christ was the Son of God.

As with Peter, we also experience stormy situations where we’re tempted to fear, doubt, and lose faith. But we can be assured that the Lord loves us and will always be with us (Ps. 46:1).

What do we do in stormy times?

1. Read and meditate on God’s Word.

“Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long” (Ps. 25:5).

2. Spend time alone with God in prayer.

“But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matt. 6:6).

3. Apply God’s Word to your daily life.

“So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness” (Col. 2:6-7).

When we trust and believe in Christ, focusing on Him, we can be confident that He is always ready to help us in all situations - especially in these coronavirus days!