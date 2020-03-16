Hope in the Coronavirus Storm

By Gail Goolsby

The coronavirus now joins the list of difficulties that often batter our lives. Problems regarding money, marriage, children, work, unemployment, injury, and legal issues can hit with no more notice than a hurricane or life-threatening fever. How come we’re always surprised? Jesus Himself told us we would have trouble in this world (John 16:33).

We can do our best to prepare and guard ourselves and possessions against disasters, but we cannot escape the eventual personal experience of pain and catastrophe, so what should our response be? Curse the circumstances? Strike back at the people involved with the tragedy? Lose all hope and motivation to carry on? Shake our fist toward heaven?

Too many times, we are tempted to trust in our own efforts, best plans, talents and material resources—even the people in our lives—so hard times make no sense and force us into a sad state of anxiety, shock, and paralysis. It’s so easy to build wisely from a human standpoint, but what is understandable or preventable about a hurricane or coronavirus or stock-market crash or terrorist attack? This type of human created strategy is like building on sand, open to shifting and uncontrollable elements.

There’s a better way. We can trust in the sovereignty of God and love of our Savior Jesus Christ. While the misfortune and adversity is no less difficult to walk through, it does not strike at the very foundation of our lives. We know God has a plan and purpose and no storm or virus however threatening can ever take away our hope and promise of heaven.

God’s Answers in the Storm

We say, “I can’t do this! I am too weak, too feeble!” God replies, “Yes, your strength will fail you. Take my strength which is unlimited” (1 Chron. 16:11).

We say, “I don’t think I can believe in a God who allows this trouble! I am fickle. I have doubts.” God says, “I am the beginning and the end. I know all that has happened and will happen to you, but my plans will work toward your good” (Rom. 8:28).

We say, “One day I am able to trust, but the next day, I am afraid! I am floundering!” God says, “I am a rock. Lean on me, not your own assessments and understandings of the circumstances” (Prov. 3:5-6).

We say, “I am losing the ability to stand through this trial. I am falling into despair!” God says, “I will raise you up and hold you firmly. There is an anchor behind this veil and sunny skies ahead” (Heb. 6:19).

We say, “I am a victim of things out of my control. Where is my freedom to choose my future?” God says, “Your life surrendered to Me, to My love and care is true freedom from the worries and evil of this world. I have your best in mind, even when things look bleak” (1 Pet. 2:16).

We say, “I cannot forgive the things that happened to me, what people did to me! How can I trust You, God or anyone?” God says, “I sent my only Son to pay for the many wrongs you have done and will do, and to offer you a place in My family, My eternity. If you can accept my forgiveness for everything you have thought or done against my perfect, righteous ways, how can you not forgive others? I will help you” (Matt. 6:15).

We say, “There is no future for me, only fear and failure. There is no hope for me.” God says, “I have given you all you need for future hope in My Son and in My Word. Let me teach you about your true worth in My eyes” (Jer. 29:11).

Our Best Defense to the Storms

Three times in the New Testament (Matt 8:23-27; Mark 4:37-41; Luke 8:23-25) the Scripture writers detailed the story about Jesus sleeping through a storm while in a boat with the disciples. They became afraid and woke Him to ask for His help from the threatening waves. He spoke to the wind and water and commanded them to be still. Nature forces obeyed. The disciples exchanged one terror for another.

Who is this man?

When misfortune hits us, our best response is to call out to Jesus, the One who came close, took human form and experienced our frail, fleshly life. When we’re struggling with fear and anxiety, we need to recall exactly who He is, what He has already accomplished in His death and resurrection, and what He has promised to those who call upon His name. Storms and sickness will come, but He is right in the wind and rain—and coronavirus—with us. Watch what He does on your behalf.

Gail Goolsby holds master’s degrees in Professional Counseling and Educational Leadership. She has over 25 years educational experience as teacher, school counselor, and principal, including the K-12 American school in Afghanistan. Her book Unveiled Truth: Lessons I Learned Leading the International School of Kabul details the experience with challenging applications for all readers. As a counselor and ICF certified life coach, Gail believes there is support and encouragement in God’s Word to help us all learn to live well. Gail and her pastor husband have been married 41 years and have three grown children, two sons-in-law, and four granddaughters. They live in south central Kansas.