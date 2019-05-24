× Expand Building an Intergenerational Women's Ministry

By Becci Terrill

God’s Word is filled with stories of how He has worked in and through the lives of women of all ages. From Eve (Does anyone know how old she was at creation?) to ‘the chosen lady’ in 2 John. I love them all.

Many of these stories portray women of different ages learning from each other and growing in their faith. Remember Miriam, the big sister who watched over her little brother Moses hidden in the reeds along the Nile, yet she dared speak to the princess to protect him (Ex. 2:1-10)? Then there are the stories of relationships like Naomi and Ruth (the book of Ruth) or Elizabeth and Mary (Lk. 1:39-56).

When I read these stories in Scripture I am reminded that God’s message is for every woman – no matter her age or season of life. We may speak different ‘languages.’ Try this text from an 18 year old I work with: “bestie c u at tbell. btw bring n8. hes hot. lol.” Or this translation by someone of a slightly, hmmm, older generation: “My dear friend, I would love to see you later at Perkins. Why don’t you bring Harold along? He’s always good for some laughs.” But when you look inside, we are still women with similar needs, desires, hang-ups and worries.

By focusing on God’s message and encouraging women from each generation to serve and learn together, we will all be blessed and much richer for the experience.

Here are four things to remember when building an intergenerational ministry for women:

1. Purpose.

Be intentional to reach, involve and minister to women of every generation.

2. Plan.

Make sure women from every age group are part of the planning team. Get their input and ideas.

3. Practice.

Have women from each generation carry out the plan – serving in every area, side-by-side, using their gifts to the benefit of all but especially the Kingdom.

4. Produce.

What will this produce? Growth, friendship, blessing – just to name a few of the benefits of in-tergenerational involvement.

We have so much to learn from each other during every season of life. Focus on what each generation has to offer and allow these strengths and gifts to be used to the fullest. What a wonderful time we will have!