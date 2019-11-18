Building Ministry Teams

By Anita Carman

When I was in corporate America, I recruited members to my team based on their resumes. Once on the team, each individual was given concrete goals they were rewarded for or released based on their performance. In ministry, I’ve found it impossible to set the same type of goals when God sends the team on a mission that requires divine intervention. Likewise, the same types of performance assessments don’t always apply when undertaking a God-sized mission.

When Moses parted the Red Sea, he’s not being assessed on whether he came up with the correct strategy or whether he made his goal in one month. What God required from Moses was faith and obedience. In the same way, I find that in leading ministry teams, the most important question I must begin with is whether God has called someone to join my team’s mission as a co-laborer. During the interview process, I listen for details in their stories that evidence a journey with the Holy Spirit and a connection with our cause. Were there incidents where the Spirit transformed trust in oneself to waiting on the Lord and trusting in His strength? Does the interviewee have a history of relationships with other co-laborers I am already familiar with and trust? I believe God often uses those that we know to expand our influence, in the same way that God used Barnabas to introduce Saul to the disciples.

I also try to understand the interviewee’s metaphor for ministry, and I try to anticipate how their viewpoint will fit in on the team. For example, some people see ministry as a hospital. Their focus is on restoring the brokenhearted and binding up the wounded. They are convinced that true spirituality is when you turn your attention inward to feed your own flock and tend to their needs. Others view ministry as a spiritual military where the goal is to advance God’s kingdom on earth. They are convinced that true spirituality is when a wounded warrior gets up as quickly as possible and re-joins his comrades in battle.

Instead of arguing whose model is more spiritual, I’ve learned to appreciate that all models bring God glory, and teams can benefit from the combined gifts of members having different models for ministry, even if each member must be united under the same mission.

Corporate America encourages competition and advocates ranking individuals, rewarding only the ones who reach their goals. One confusion I’ve seen in ministry is that even though God brings the results, all too often only the members who actually brought in the results are rewarded. Could it be that when the whole mission is successful, everyone deserves praise? Even though one person’s area may evidence greater results, all who were obedient to God’s call and diligent should be rewarded too.

In a God-sized mission, there are many variables beyond our control. We don’t make anything happen; we simply step into what is happening. I find the best way to encourage a ministry team with members who are committed to God’s cause is to celebrate the victory together and to share the blessings together.

In corporate America, employees have a tendency to think more highly of themselves than how the organization views them. Most have been conditioned or trained to highlight themselves. In ministry, I have found that those surrendered to God’s service tend to decrease so God can increase.

I find it my responsibility as a leader to know each sheep by name, observe each individually, and bless those who have served faithfully. I always tell my team, “Give God your best every day, so you will have no regrets. Finish each year with a heart that lays your labor at God’s feet as your worship.”

Although as the leader, I look at where we landed to plan for the future, I don’t assess each person on the team based on results we can’t control, but based on their commitment and diligence. I look for their faith and perseverance. Give me those qualities, and I will give you a team that can take any hill!