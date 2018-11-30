× Expand Developing the Life and Faith of Believers

By Shelly Esser

As a teenager, God began working on Melva’s heart impressing on her the inescapable calling that her life would be used to pour out into others. As a young girl, she had a huge heart for God, and a prayer that said, “I’ll do what you want me to do.” Today, as a result of that hunger for God and willingness to say yes, He has called her, alongside her husband “Skip,” to a worldwide ministry with the focus of developing the faith of believers. Together, they are training thousands of leaders both inside and outside the church with the aim of making disciples and taking the gospel into places without it as the hands and feet of Jesus.

Here is what God is doing around the world through Melva Henderson Ministries:

World Outreach Center. Melva and her husband are founding copastors of this growing church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

World Bible Training Institute is an accredited Bible School offering associate and bachelor degrees in Christian studies. It trains up leaders in churches and para-churches around the world.

Multi-Media Ministry which includes a publishing arm of books, Bible studies, and discipleship materials, and they host Discipling the Nations, a radio and TV outreach to millions of people around the world.

Humanitarian Efforts. Melva and Skip founded both The Little of Feet of Mexico that is an outreach program providing shoes for children in poverty-stricken villages of Mexico, and Milwaukee Give, which has fed and clothed tens of thousands of people in the inner city of Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

Women’s Ministries. To help women thrive in all areas of their lives, there is a SOAR Women’s Mentorship Program and an annual women’s worship conference.

Prayer Ministries. The School of Prayer equips people with tools to effectively pray, along with other opportunities for prayer.

Prison Ministry. An outreach to bring the love and hope of Jesus to those who are incarcerated.

