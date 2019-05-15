× Expand Influencers Need Care Too

By Anita Carman

In every church there are women who are CEOs of companies, executives of organizations, and directors of non-profit ministries as well as philanthropists from families that have invested great resources to build the church, hospitals, and parachurch ministries. These leaders may differ from one to another in the scope of their responsibility, but they have all played key roles in building and bettering the communities in which we all call home. What happens when these leaders themselves hit hard times? Who is there to minister to them?

It’s easy to overlook the need of someone in a place of prominence or to discount their hardship as something their ability, faith, or resources should easily be able to handle. Too often those in leadership positions within the church—the very people who are most able to minister to other women in places of influence—shy away from such ministry in favor of tending to the more outwardly lost and downtrodden. Those called to ministry are certainly called to help the poor and all those who have not been as blessed as themselves. However, it is not only the downtrodden who need the support that ministry leaders can often provide.

Do women’s ministry leaders assume that those with influence can get their needs easily met elsewhere? I often wonder. Sadly, I’ve found that when unfortunate life events affect those with influence, they are often the last to be ministered to. Are we missing opportunities for ministry simply because we are unable to see, or unwilling to tend to, the need that is right under our noses? And if so, by not reaching out or building relationships with women who are influencers have we inadvertently contributed to the resentment of these givers and fed into a possible discouragement of their own faith or a resolution to leave the church?

I have had the blessing of ministering to high-profile leaders. What baffled me was how, at times, the women’s leaders in their own church did not reach out to them, even when there was clearly a need in their lives. These are the individuals who have had a consistent pattern of using their influence and generosity for others. Yet when these individuals fall upon hard times, they often don’t hear from the women leaders in the church.

I challenge you to identify the women who are CEOs or run organizations in your city, the women who are the philanthropists, or the women behind the men who are visionary leaders. As a vetting process to ensure confidentiality, it will often take someone in a leadership position to gain an audience with high profile individuals.

Could that person be you? Is there a need that only you can meet? If so, I encourage you to offer support and not fall into the trap of assuming that no help is needed or that help will be looked upon in a negative fashion.

Even individuals with influence need to know that someone will take the time to give to them. Is there someone you need to meet for lunch? Is there a sympathy card you need to send and sign personally? Is there a phone call you need to make to show you are in tune to the mountaintops and valleys of the women in your church God is using to change the world? Assess how you can have greater impact by ministering to the givers and making sure the world does not lose the benefit of their benevolent touch.