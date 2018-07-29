× Expand Church Leadership Advice on Being Burned in Ministry

By Marjorie Truesdale

How do you handle being burned in ministry?

I have cried! I have felt emotional pain and lots of rejection. I have asked Him Why? I have been reminded in James and 1 Peter that trials will come as part of God’s plan, to test my faith and develop perseverance. Many of these trials, permitted by God, Luke 22:31-32, have been orchestrated by the enemy of my soul to cause pain. Satan only uses people and their actions. I love the quote from Corrie ten Boom, ‘God has no problems, only plans.” How does He get my attention for that plan? By allowing me to get burned!

Where do I find salve for my soul? I find His comfort in the Psalms. I read John 17:14-18 and put my own name in the prayer Jesus prayed. I ask God to help me choose to pray for those who “set the fire.” I repeat the truth out loud, hearing my own voice say “God is in charge. He will see His purpose accomplished,” Job 23:13-14. I listen and participate in worship music, alone. They are love songs to Jesus and words that affirm the character of God that changed my focus and healed my soul. And I take courage from a woman watching me run my race (Heb. 12:1). Criticism was leveled at her from one of the twelve disciples. Her ministry? Sitting at the feet of Jesus.

In my first years as a missionary, I learned that the ministry I was called to was not to save the world or be the next Mother Teresa. He asked me to turn away from everything that screamed for my heart and turn my face to Him. Through the pain of the burns, He has reminded me that I am called to soak in His presence. What He does in the lives of others through me, in reality is His project, even though I would tend to call that my ministry. I never want to forget, that as I spend time in ministry to Him, He will accomplish His purpose and plan for those around me.