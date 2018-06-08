× Expand Praying For Your Husband

By Bette Morgan

I was reflecting on the past twenty-five years of serving the Lord with my husband in the pastorate and ways in which I perhaps had "made a difference." Although many of those years involved raising our five children, we pastored four churches, and then served four years in ministry to seminary students and wives. Now the Lord has given me the opportunity to serve as Director of Women's Ministries on the staff of a large church where my husband is an associate pastor.

As significant as these ministries seem to be, nevertheless, I am convinced that the most important ministry which assuredly makes a difference is the ministry of praying for my husband.

Any ministry wife in her right mind is praying for her husband, out of sheer desperation if nothing else! However, I challenge you to make a new commitment to spend a certain amount of time in prayer each day just for your husband (5 minutes ... 10 minutes ... ?!). You know him better than any one else in the whole world (even his mother), and you are best equipped to pray specifically and consistently for him! This is one of the most crucial ways you can really function as a helpmate to him, and the more you pray for him, the more aware you become of practical ways in which you can help and encourage him to be the man God has called him to be.

I offer the following guidelines in the hopes of encouraging other ministry wives in the less visible but most fruitful "difference-making." These are very basic and general, yet specific prayer requests arranged in a weekly format which has been helpful to me. Personalize and add to the list as only you can for your own husband. The list can also be used as a guideline in praying for other leaders in your churches.

Weekly Prayer Guide

Sunday

1. That he might have grace and function in preaching, teaching, and prayer; that he might be given utterance in the opening of his mouth to make known with boldness and clarÂ­ity the mystery of Christ (Col. 4:3-4; Eph. 6:19-20).

2. That, as he leads others in worship and adoration of God, he himself would be biblical and faithful in public and private worship, delighting more and more in God and His Word (Ps. 1:2; 37:4; 119:24, 77, 92, 143; Prov. 23:26; Song of Songs 2:3).

3. That he might become a holy man, a humble man of prayer, mature in the Lord, ever growing in his knowledge of God (1 Thess. 5:23; Col. 4:12; Eph. 6:18; 3:16-19; 2 Pet. 3:18).

Monday

4. That he would be able to “relax” (physically, mentally, emotionally) and “unwind” without sinning against God; that he would continually live what he professes, practice what he preaches (Ps.101:2-3).

5. That he might learn and be enabled to make every thought captive, to be not conformed to the world's thinking but to think Scripturally (Rom. 12:1-2; 2 Cor. 10:5).

6. That he would learn to not depend upon his circumstances, people, or things for happiness and fulfillment, but on God alone; that he would consistently feed upon God's Word for the nourishment of his own soul and not merely for preparation of sermons and classes (Hab. 3:17-19: Jer. 15:16).

Tuesday

7. That he might daily seek God with all of his heart, walking in the Spirit moment by moment in a manner worthy of the Lord, growing in his trust in and dependence on Him (Ps. 63:1-2, 119:1-2; 27:4; Prov. 3:5-6; John 15:5).

8. That his sense of significance and self-image would be a reflection of the Lord's thoughts toward him (Eph. 1:17-18; Rom. 12:3; Psalm 139).

9. That he might have new, increased strength in the midst of his busy schedule; that the Lord would infuse him to labor faithfully in his appointed place of service (Is. 40-31; Eph. 3:14-19; Phil. 4:13).

Wednesday

10. That he would be faithful as a pastor-teacher to "equip the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ," so that all the members of the congregation would attain maturity, unity of faith, and the knowledge of Christ (Eph. 4:11-13).

11. That God would enable him to be faithful and fruitful in training leadership, by precept and example, for the building and strengthening of God's Kingdom (1 Tim. 4:11-12: Eph. 5:1-2).

12. That he might learn to love God and others in a biblical way, acquiring and demonstrating a shepherd’s heart for all the flock with whom God has made him "overseer" (1 Cor. 13:4-7; Rom. 12:8-10: Acts 20:28).

Thursday

13. That he might demonstrate reverence and gratitude as a called man, not driven, with well-thought-through and prayed-through goals in life, always in the context of his mission (1 Cor. 9:19-27).

14. That the Lord would give him wisdom to lead his family physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually; that he would lovingly give teaching, exhortation, encouragement, and discipline as needed (Eph. 1:17; 19; 6:4; 5:25-31; 1 Thess. 2:11-12; Jas. 1:5-7).

15. That the fruit of the Spirit might be exhibited more and more in his life (Gal. 5:22-23).

Friday

16. That he might stand firm against the schemes of the devil, recognizing and resisting Satan in all circumstances (Eph. 6:10-18; James 4:7, 2 Cor. 2:11; 1 Pet. 5:8).

17. That he might not be deceived into unbelief or sin in any form; that he would be uncompromising with the world, the flesh, and the devil (Matt. 26:58-75; Gal. 6:7; Eph. 5:11).

18. That he would be continually faithful to examine himself in light of Scripture; recognizing, confessing, and repenting all inward and outward sins (Ps. 119:130; Ps. 32:1-5; 1 John 1: 7, 9; Ps. 51:10).

Saturday

19. That the Lord would protect him, guarding his course; that he would have needful grace to accept all "disappointments" as God's sovereign appointments, submitting cheerfully and trustfully to the Lordship of Christ in his life (Prov. 2:8ff; 2 Thess. 3:3; Prov. 19:21; Ps. 135:6, Eph. 1:11; Dan. 4:35).

20. That he might be self-disciplined, learning to manage his time well (Eph. 5:15; Phil. 2:12-13).

21. That as God continues to give him favor with his own flock so he would give him favor with others outside the walIs of the church, opening doors of opportunity for him to have a Godly influence in the community in evangelism and discipleship (Ps. 133:1-3; Prov. 21:1; Neh. 1:11; 2:18, 20).

"Now to him who is able to do exceeding abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen" (Eph. 3:20-21).