The Blessed Life of a Pastor's Wife

By Julie Jackson Albee

One Monday night the stomach flu hit me fast and furiously. After a sleepless night, there was neither the health nor the energy to keep up with our five-year-old twins. Because of my husband’s flexibility at church, he took them to his office for the day – videotapes, crayons, and paper in hand. Being able to rest and recover, propelled me on the road to recovery.

Early that evening a knock came at the door. A woman from our church had cooked a delicious meat loaf dinner for our family and special soup for me. While volunteering at church, she had learned I was ill and just wanted to help.

The congregation’s interest in our lives can be viewed as nosiness or as opportunities for people to pray and minister to us. My pastor-husband’s scheduling flexibility allows him to attend special school-day activities which other working parents only dream of attending. When he has a meeting for the umpteenth night in a row, I need to be thankful for his flexible time during the day.

There are numerous additional blessings for the pastor’s wife. Here are just a few to start your thinking:

Many people long to be noticed and recognized; everybody in the church knows the pastor’s wife from the first day she arrives.

Our family is lifted in prayer more than any other family. What an encouragement that should be to us!

We are graciously welcomed, loved, and celebrated when we move to a new ministry.

We are part of a precious few who are set aside by God to serve Him.

Our children have lots of “grandparents” to spoil and love them.

Even though we face great trials and testing at times, we also enjoy great bounty and blessings. The side we choose to focus on will greatly influence our outlook and availability to be effective servants of the Lord.

An Inward Look

Do you think about all the blessings you and your family enjoy because you are a pastor’s wife? Sometimes there is a need to return again (in thought) to our “first love” experience with our husband or honeymoon period with our present church, and recall those feelings of excitement and anticipation. If anything is hindering that love, it needs to be confessed and put behind us.

An Upward Look

Psalm 32:11 says, “Rejoice in the LORD and be glad, you righteous; sing, all you who are upright in heart!

Phillipians 4:8 says, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.”

An Outward Look

List all the blessings you and your family enjoy because you are in the ministry. Take time to pray for the specific people who are a special blessing to you. Phone or talk in person to at least two of these people, and tell them how they bless your family’s life. Seek the friendship of another pastor’s wife and share ministry-related blessings with each other.