Moving Forward

By Jill Briscoe

I happen to be a self-starter, so in a sense, I don’t know what it’s like to be in a situation where I can’t think of some sort of action to take if action is called for. However, I do spend a lot of my time believing other people into doing what they don’t believe they can do! So how does this work? How can those of us who are initiators help non-initiators to initiate? Let’s take the word START.

S stands for SEEING.

Seeing what needs doing and starting to do what you can do, not what you can’t. Jesus watched a woman doing something for Him one day and simply said, “she did what she could!” I’m so glad He didn’t expect her to do what she couldn’t!

T stands for TRYING.

“Have a go” as we say in England – even if you’re not gifted in that area. Most of us won’t try at all unless we think we can do whatever it is well. Trying means we may fail or succeed but, at least, if we fail, we will have succeeded at something. We will have succeeded at trying.

A stands for ASKING.

Ask God to help you. Feeling inadequate is great – it means you have to depend on God. And if we have to depend on Him, we shall surely find Him adequate even if we’re not.

R stands for REGROUPING.

Don’t be afraid to evaluate what you’ve started quite early on. “If a thing ain’t broke, don’t mend it,” the saying goes! But on the other hand, if things aren’t working out, be brave enough to ask yourself some hard questions. Questions like, “If we buried this ministry would anyone come to the funeral!?”

T stands for THANKING.

Thank God for His presence in your heart by His Spirit. He started lots of things from nothing, and He can give you some inside information on how to do the same if He sees you’re really serious about meeting the needs of a lost and hurting world.

So if you are an initiator yourself, make sure you are helping others who are not initiators get started. And if you are someone who knows you’re not a self-starter, why not look for someone who is and ask her to help you to get going!