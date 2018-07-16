× Expand Women's Ministry Reaching a Younger Generation

By Caye Siller

Many people have asked me what my generation - 20 somethings - need from women today. I’m not sure. Women of today are incredibly unique with thoughts, desires, and opinions that are vastly different from each other. I can’t tell you what our generation needs, but I can tell you what I need. There have been a couple of women in my life who have left their mark on me in a profound way.

Here are the five L’s that could help you relate better to a younger woman.

1. Listen to Me

Just sit there and allow me to talk. No anecdotes or profound answers are necessary. I don’t want answers. I just want you to be okay with my questions.

2. Last with Me

I long for someone to be there in those hours when I am afraid to call anyone else. Be available to see me through the long haul. Show me that you will not abandon me like so many have. Model a friend that does not desert or run away when things get hard. As the years go by, show me that you are not only someone I can look up to, but that you are also someone I can walk beside.

3. Love on Me

Show me a love that keeps on loving even when I make mistakes or embarrass you. Show me that you can dream for me when I have no belief in my own capability. Show me that you believe in me when the world is telling me that I have failed. Be someone I can respect and look up to. Give me tangible evidence of unconditional love.

4. Learn from Me

Sit with me and learn from my life lessons. Hear what I have to say before you tell me all the things you know. It’s freeing to encounter a woman who is humble enough to push her years and knowledge aside in order to hear mine. The funny thing is that once I see that you desire to value my thoughts, I have an increasing curiosity about yours.

5. Live with Me

I have been given one short lifetime. I long to live my life as abundantly and fully as I can, but I don’t want to do it alone! I want you to live with me and show me your faith lived out. I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day. I’d rather that you walk with me and watch you point the way. I want to see that you can live a radical faith that does the extreme and irrational at times. I want to see who you are when no one else is looking.