Not What I Planned

In the dim light of our bedroom, I stood helplessly as my husband helped unbind the compression bandages around my chest. A shiver ran through my body as the last strip fell away, leaving everything exposed, open, raw. My husband wrapped me in his arms, holding me as I began to shake from the sudden chill and the fresh level of fear. Warm tears poured, but I wanted to see. Honestly, I didn’t know if I had the guts to look.

Granted, this wasn’t my “first look,” as I had already gone through this process two other times. Once with the initial double mastectomy to implant, then again with the implant replacement. Yet this would be different.

“You ready?” my husband quietly asked. I opened my eyes to see one perfect, reconstructed breast on the right, and on the left—what looked like a sad, flattened pink balloon with a side of drain tubing in the ribs and a PICC line running through my arm to my heart. I felt defeated. I felt like that sad, deflated balloon. I collapsed into my husband's arms again, with more sobbing and shaking. I wondered if I would ever feel “normal” again.

A History of Loss

Normal—such an overused, misunderstood word in the English language. Normal for me meant going through hard things and coming out the other side. When I was 12, my mom went toe to toe with her first round of breast cancer and won. Those months of recovery and hell are forever etched in my brain. I knew at a young age that I ran the risk of cancer being part of my story as well, especially when her cancer returned 11 years later and spread to her lungs, taking her from me. Yet, I kept thinking I had an advantage by not being a smoker and breastfeeding my children. Surely that improved my odds. In theory, yes, but in reality, all that goes out the window when a new factor comes into play.

After the birth of my last child, I began having regular mammograms. At each appointment, I would be asked if I was interested in genetic testing, especially with my mom’s medical history. Each time, I politely turned them down with “I’ll think about it.” I think part of me did not want to have a test out of fear it would be painful, but honestly, it terrified me on a different level.

My mom had her first round of cancer when she was 58 years old. In October 2023, I was now 61 years old.

In My Blood

At my yearly mammogram appointment, I finally asked about the genetic tests and what the purpose was exactly. The nurse explained it was a blood draw, which immediately made me feel better. They explained the difference between the BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 gene mutations, the difference between the two, and the cancers to which both are tied. Basically, we all have BRCA genes that act as gatekeepers in helping prevent cancers when they work properly. When they are “broken,” well, their one job is gone, and cancer can storm the gates of your body. As she began the blood draw, my gut told me I would have one of the mutations.

November 11, 1987—I remember standing in the glow of the fluorescent lights, listening to the steady sound of Mom’s pulse in the background as her doctor told us her breast cancer had spread to her lungs, and there was nothing he could do. He told her she could live for six months. I still see her smiling at the young doctor when she said “I’m ready to go home, Doc.” Through tears brimming in his own bespectacled eyes, he said “I will be happy to arrange everything, Margo.” Later, he told my husband and me in the quiet hallway that he actually expected her to live maybe three months. Mom was not the kind of woman to be told what to do.

We moved her to a lovely hospice facility. She planned her funeral down to songs, Scripture, and who not to tell she died—because if they didn’t come see her while she was living, they didn’t need to be there for us. She lived three weeks to the day. That whole experience is in my DNA of memories.

God’s Presence in Bad News and Hard Times

November 11, 2023, the cancer center called. The nurse asked if I could talk. That’s when I knew. Heck, I knew when the name came up on my phone. I had BRCA 2, which has now increased my chances of breast cancer to 90-95%.

I had the first surgery the week after school dismissed for the summer because that’s when teachers always schedule things. It should have been a once-and-done process. Yet, infection set in with the left implant, requiring so many micro procedures, then replacement, and finally, removal of the implant. My plastic surgeon decided to culture the fluid seeping from the breast. We prayed it would be something easy to handle. About a week later, the nurse called and asked if I could talk. My world began to slip away as I slowly sat down and replied, “Sure.”

Pseudomonas—a potentially life-threatening infection, so we needed to start the treatment stat. That’s where the PICC line came into play. I had to administer high-powered antibiotics through the IV port in my arm around the clock for 3 months. God had to have given me peace beyond my understanding through the installation of the PICC line because I am usually terrified of needles, and watching the thin tubing snake its way on the sonogram seemed fascinating in some ways. I administered the bulb, roughly the size of a pickleball, every six hours, around the clock.

Funny—during that time I felt like those wee-hours-of-the-morning infusions were my time to be alone with my thoughts and with God. The lines of an old praise and worship song often came to my mind in those predawn hours:

In the secret, in the quiet place

In the stillness, you are there

In the secret

In the quiet hour, I wait only for you

'Cause I want to know you more

There was no shadow of doubt that my Father had been with me throughout the whole ordeal, but I felt His presence even more during those mornings. Yes, it was all terrifying, and at times I worried about the “what if’s,” but His peace squashed those fears.

At the two-year anniversary of the original surgery I can look back at it with a fresh, more rested perspective. I see how, although it was the hardest experience in my life, God orchestrated so many things behind the scenes for my good.