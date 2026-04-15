The Key to Restoring Our Joy

Years after heartbreak, a chance reunion reveals lingering bitterness beneath the surface. This honest reflection shows how hidden unforgiveness can remain and invites readers to surrender it to God, finding true freedom, healing, and renewed peace in Christ.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Lynne Farrell

I never expected to see him at our 20th college reunion, but the moment I stepped out of the car, I recognized his laugh echoing across the lawn. It had been years since Sam* ended our relationship—a sudden, painful exit without a word of explanation. At twenty years old, I was convinced my heart would never recover. But years later, standing across from Sam was a very different woman. Blessed with a Godly husband, two precious children, and a deep faith in Jesus, my life was full, and the biggest heartache of my youth was a distant, healed memory. Or so I thought.

Seeing Sam joyfully engaging with a child on each hand and a woman by his side triggered an emotion I didn’t immediately recognize. When I came to Christ in my thirties, I had intentionally gone through an exercise to forgive Sam for what he had put me through. I didn’t consider that the feeling surfacing that day might be unforgiveness. But on the drive home from the gathering, alone with God and all of my raw emotions, I realized that it actually infuriated me to see Sam happy. I didn’t like the smile on his face, or those beautiful children embracing their father with love. I wanted him to hurt and to suffer as I did. You see, although I thought I had forgiven Sam, the Holy Spirit made it clear that there was a residue of bitterness in my soul that still needed to be dealt with.

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