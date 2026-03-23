Determining If a Door Has Closed

As opportunities shift, she seeks God for direction instead of clarity alone. Looking to Scripture and Paul’s example, she learns to discern whether to press on or let go, trusting that God faithfully guides every step.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Anita Carman

As I lead the ministry of Inspire Women into its 22nd year, I am in awe of God who has led me every step of the way. There were days when I felt I was flying blindfolded and longed for a map, a “Help Me” book, or even some directions scratched on the back of a napkin to give me some semblance of direction. On those days, God reminded me I was entering uncharted territory and no map other than God Himself could be found. But what does God being our map mean? Often, it means remembering who we are as daughters of the King and looking to the Bible for guidance from our faith siblings.

Learn the Family Code

In every family, there is a family code of behavior. When we accepted Jesus as Savior, imagine God writing our name in a box in His family tree. The characters in the Bible are not just Bible characters but our faith siblings. My younger son used to watch to see if his brother got away with something in our family before attempting the same thing. He would then modify his actions depending on whether his older brother got away with a behavior. In the same way, to learn God’s family’s code of behavior, we are to model after the choices of our faith siblings.

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