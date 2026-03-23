Don’t Let Your Dream Die

She sees her life as a blank page filled with possibility. Though fear tempts her to stay comfortable, she’s reminded that God has placed gifts within her for a reason, and stepping out in faith is how those gifts come to life.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Melva L. Henderson

When I start writing, before one word hits the page, the sheet of paper in front of me is white, clean, and clear. The white paper is like a canvas waiting for the painter to create something wonderful that he and others can enjoy. The blankness represents opportunity.

When you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, your life was like that white sheet of paper, clean and clear. You get the opportunity to be the painter of your own life. I know that ultimately God is the Divine Painter, the Master Craftsman, but He gives us opportunities, gifts, and talents. We can use them to open great doors of blessings for our lives. “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows” (James 1:17).

At birth, you came into the world with gifts, and these gifts were given by God. What you do with your gifts is entirely up to you. I once heard this statement: “Many people live and die and never enter into the first phase of the ministry that God has for them.” Many people live and die, never allowing the gifts that are within them freedom of expression.

Some of you right now are sitting with great potential inside, but you are afraid to step out.

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