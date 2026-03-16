Sometimes, God Allows the Mountain to Choose You

Kimberly Cotton shows how God uses life’s toughest challenges—the mountains He allows—to grow our faith, stretch our hearts, and teach us to speak hope and trust His power even in the darkest moments.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Kimberly Cotton

Are you feeling mentally exhausted from the emotional roller coaster of maybe? Maybe this will work out, or maybe it won’t. Pondering the outcome becomes draining. You hold your worry close to your heart because some people don’t quite understand it, or you don’t trust them with it. I have been there, and I have travelled on this road several times up the rocky mountain of my struggles. If you are on that road now, God has allowed this season to be the one where the mountain chooses you. Here is how you grow through it.

After Martha lost her brother Lazarus, she spoke to Jesus about His late arrival. “’Lord,’ Martha said to Jesus, ‘if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask’” (John 11:21–22).

Our thoughts are powerful, and our faith moves mountains. I am sure Martha’s faith impressed Jesus. Even in the face of death, she still relied on the power of God. I would have had an attitude: How dare Jesus show up now—where had He been?

But God handpicked Martha for this mountain, and I think it is safe to say that she passed the test.

If you find yourself overwhelmed with emotions, circumstances, and just life in general, get away. Find a place where you can invite the presence of God. Whenever you find yourself in the presence of God, you may find tears, prayers, and peace. He speaks to it all. You don’t have to carry whatever is weighing on you.

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