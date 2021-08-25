After over a year of stay-at-home orders, maybe it’s time to take advantage of this time! Rather than dreaming about the day “when things get back to normal,” maybe we ought to consider Solomon’s sage advice: “Do not say, ‘Why were the old days better than these?’ For it is not wise to ask such questions” (Eccl. 7:10).

Perhaps, rather than resisting, it’s time to embrace this unprecedented time in an unprecedented way! What if we used this time to get creative, settle into a joyous routine, and enliven our spirits? We could use these long, endless days as an opportunity to find joy, purpose, and meaning right within our own four walls.

God’s will for our lives offers so much more than drudgery and hopelessness. He wants us to flourish and thrive. He wants us to produce fruit that will last into eternity—not just shriveled grapes, but fresh, tasty, abundant fruit! (John 15). The good news is that He provides us with everything we need, and more, to produce just that (2 Peter 1:3–7)!

10 Steps to Flourish Right Where God Planted You

1. Plant seeds of joy.

In Phil. 4:4, Paul admonishes us to “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” (Phil. 4:4). We need to hear it twice, especially in these COVID-days. Paul isn’t suggesting that we rejoice in our circumstances, but that we rejoice in the Lord. He has planted eternity in our hearts (Eccl. 3:11), and that’s something to rejoice about. That’s called hope!

As we plant ourselves in Him and rejoice in Him, we will be blessed. “Blessed is the one . . . whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers (Ps. 1:1–3, emphasis mine). The more we rejoice in Him, the more we’ll find to rejoice in.

Write a list of five things that bring you joy. Was that easy? Why stop there? Make a list of ten things. Better yet, begin a joy journal and write something every single day for the next week, month, or year. Who knows what kind of harvest you’ll reap when you take time to read through your extensive joy list. No doubt you’ll be doubly blessed. Let’s say it again: Rejoice!

2. Cultivate a healthy environment.

We either thrive or wilt in the environment we cultivate. Our attitudes, thoughts, friendships, and choices all contribute to that environment. While the time is ripe, consider the kind of environment that causes you to flourish. What friendships cultivate healthy growth in you? Take some time to cultivate relationships from within your own home. Make a phone call today. What qualities of a friendship do you need to help you thrive in your life, ministry, home, or walk with God? Speaking of which, what would it take to cultivate a more meaningful walk with God? Take the time you need to sit by the streams of Living Water to restore your soul. Have a bath; soak for a while and meditate on God’s Word. Linger in prayer. Bask in His presence. Take time to be still and know that He is God (Ps. 46:10).

3. Fertilize your thoughts with wholesome nutrients.

Fertilizer stinks. But, oh, how it enriches the soil so plants can flourish! While we may think that a life of ease is what God wants, the way He produces growth in us is by allowing trials and hardship (James 1:2–4).

If it weren’t for pain, we’d never experience the Holy Spirit’s comfort. If it weren’t for depravity, we couldn’t appreciate blessing and abundance. Fertilizer in our lives gives us nutrients right from the soil where we’re planted.

We have a say in what those nutrients look like. We get to choose what kinds of thoughts and attitudes we want to feed us (Phil. 4:8).

4. Produce fruit that will last.

There’s nothing like seeing evidence of new life poke itself up through the hard ground. Much of that growth takes place beneath the surface. In the same way, the Fruits of the Spirit are evident only after they have taken root in the Spirit. It’s the Spirit Himself who produces them in our lives as we cling to the Vine and abide in Him.

God produces fruit not for our own benefit, but for the benefit of others. Others bear witness to it and are blessed, enriched, and encouraged by it as we abide in the Vine (John 15; Phil. 4:5, 9).

5. Nurture your soul with godly support.

Plants need shelter, right soil, and a healthy environment to thrive, but they also need the right kind of support and nurturing. Tomatoes need stakes, vines need lattices, and we need each other. Even more so, we need the Lord.

Paul assures us, “The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:5–7). This might be a time when we’re anxious or afraid or depressed. God knows that. He is as near as you want Him to be. He draws near to the broken hearted (Ps. 34:18).

Draw close to God and He will draw close to you (James 4:8). He will never leave you nor forsake you (Deut. 31:6). In your social isolation, bring the Lord close through worship music, godly friends, meaningful conversations, inspirational reading, and recharging activities that will build you up, make you stronger, and nurture your soul.

6. Weed out the bad to make way for the good.

“I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want” (Phil. 4:12). Paul shows us that while we may not like our circumstances, we can be content in them. We can focus on what we don’t have, or we can thank God for what we do have. We can whine and complain about what we can’t do, or we can choose to be thankful for what we can do!

We have so much to be thankful for. Why not use this time to thank God for all of His rich blessings? Rather than bemoaning our shortcomings and restrictions, let’s celebrate God’s goodness. Think of the people in your life who have a positive influence. Focus on some of the good things in your life. Make a list and post it on your fridge or use it as a Bible bookmark.

7. Root yourself in God’s strength.

“I can do all this through him who gives me strength” (Phil. 4:13). The joy of the Lord is our strength (Neh. 8:10). We find strength that transcends our own when we draw our strength from God. He’s the giver of life. He is our life! (Deut. 30:19–20).

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak” (Is. 40:29). His power is perfected in our weakness (2 Cor. 12:9).

Jeremiah 17:7–8 says, “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.” Dig your roots down deep into the soil of God’s love. Draw all the goodness you can from the power of His Word. Make rich, meaningful investments in your relationship with Him.

8. Branch out.

We find purpose and meaning when we extend help to others in their time of need. God created us for community. These days, we can extend grace to one another in a line at a grocery store. We can extend the arms of Jesus by providing in practical ways for others in need (Phil. 4:14–15).

9. Reap what you sow.

We reap what we sow (Phil. 4:18–19). When we sow seeds of anger, we’ll reap a harvest of anger. When we sow generously, we’ll reap a generous harvest. You know a tree by the fruit it bears (Matt. 7:15).

10. Tap into things that bring you to life.

It’s surprising what we can do within our own four walls: walking, writing, gardening, sewing, crafting, cooking, reading. What an opportunity the Lord has given us to cease striving and simply know that He is God.

Spending extended time alone with Him is the most life-giving activity we can do. It nourishes our souls. It refreshes our spirits. It feeds our minds. It encourages our hearts. When we allow the Lord to tap into our lives, life-giving nutrients that will bless others and bless Him in all we do overflow from our hearts.

Bring glory to God in all you do!