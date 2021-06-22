God Led You Through The Wilderness - Now What?

I was in the line-up to the outdoor garden center with my daughter, awaiting my turn to enter. There were others in line, wearing masks and keeping their social distance. As we stood there, together-apart, a scene unfolded before our eyes. It involved three cars in the parking lot. Each car maneuvered around the other, taking turns to do-si-do. Two of the cars ended up not keeping their distance in the commotion that ensued, and their side-mirrors collided.

We all stood and stared in disbelief, but I was the only one who apparently couldn’t refrain from speaking my thoughts aloud. A few laughed at my unfiltered commentary. Others likely hoped that this line-up could progress a little more quickly so they didn’t have to listen as I freely expressed my thoughts. I knew that they were thinking them, too, but they would never let on.

When my daughter and I eventually made our purchase, got into our own car, and pulled out of the parking lot, she said, “Mom, I think we’re going to need to socialize you again before we let you out in public.” We laughed the rest of the way home—likely because there’s some truth to what she said.

I hadn't been “let loose” for as long as we’ve been in this pandemic. I’d kept to myself, not even going to the grocery store unless absolutely necessary. Even then, I’d attempted to get in and out as quickly as possible. I hadn't seen or engaged with anyone outside of my household for months. Aside from the news, which I sometimes avoid, I’d lost touch with the outside world. So, my question is: What does re-entry look like? How will we adapt when we’re out in public again?

For some of us, there may be some fear or anxiety. Some may be apprehensive to engage in social activity too quickly, while others are ready and raring to go. Many of us have forgotten what our friends look like apart from a mask. Many of us have fallen into a routine of sorts. What once was abnormal has become our normal.

I’ve heard some say that things will be much different upon re-entry. As much as I’d like to believe it, I’ve seen enough of our sinful human nature splayed out across the headlines to tell me nothing has changed. In fact, things might get worse before they get better.

For what it’s worth, here’s my prediction. The pace of life we were all thankful to escape will catch up with us when we’re all back in action. Expectations will be greater for those who are in the public spotlight to perform better, do more, and amp up ministry and business more intensely to re-engage those who have gone astray or taken their business elsewhere. Emotions like frustration, irritation, and anger that have been stifled will be unleashed. Pressure will be on to initiate, engage, satisfy, and appease others once we’re all out of our lockdown state and seclusion.

Much like the children of Israel forgot (who said they’d never forget), we will lose our focus in the hectic day-to-day. Hence, why Moses gave this pre-entry speech:

When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. Be careful that you do not forget the Lord your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day. Otherwise, when you eat and are satisfied, when you build fine houses and settle down, and when your herds and flocks grow large and your silver and gold increase and all you have is multiplied, then your heart will become proud and you will forget the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. He led you through the vast and dreadful wilderness, that thirsty and waterless land, with its venomous snakes and scorpions. He brought you water out of hard rock. He gave you manna to eat in the wilderness, something your ancestors had never known, to humble and test you so that in the end it might go well with you. You may say to yourself, “My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.” But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today (Deut. 8:10–19).

The apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. Therefore, I feel it’s important to take time as we look ahead to look back. We need to ask ourselves some questions like:

What have I gained in this unprecedented time?

What lessons have I learned that I don’t want to forget?

What priorities have come to the surface while I’ve been in lockdown?

What has become “essential” to my life, my health, and my emotional and mental well-being?

What relationships have deepened and become more meaningful as a result of my focused concern? How will I maintain them once I’m allowed to be face-to-face again?

What have I recognized about myself that I wasn’t aware of before?

What boundaries have I put into place that I’m unwilling to compromise?

What routines don’t I want to undo or forego?

These are all questions I’m considering as I work on re-entry—and there’s no shame in considering. One of the things I’ve learned is that it’s healthy to look back in order to move forward well. Otherwise, like the Israelites, we, too, forget.

What’s your re-entry plan? It’s important to have a bit of a picture of what it could look like, even if it doesn’t end up being exactly what you picture. Will you bolt through the gate or be slow to re-engage? Who will you connect with? How will you spend your time? Where will you explore?

As you re-enter, remember that this is an opportunity for a fresh start. The clean canvas awaits you! Happy re-entry!