A Polished Perspective | Choosing the Mindset of Christ

Have you ever met — or been — someone who’s rough around the edges?

Like people, rocks can also be described this way: rough, sharp, jagged. But not all rocks are rough; some are smooth, sparkly and beautiful. What makes polished rocks beautiful? The pounding and pressure they’ve suffered through. The smooth stones we find on the seashore have been tossed to and fro in the waves and pounded on the sand, day and night. They’ve been tumbled and polished into gems.

As L. B. Cowman said, “Polish is the result of difficulties. Since God knows what niche we are to fill, let us trust Him to shape us into it. And since He knows what work we are to do, let us trust Him to grind us so we will be properly prepared.”

We become polished by poring over the Word daily, praying, and persevering through pressure. Do you ever feel like you’re being pounded day and night? Think of the polishing you’re going through — the stumbles, trials, and tribulations. Perhaps it would help to consider your trials as sand, smoothing away rough spots to reveal a polished gem. The more refined the polishing, the more valuable the gem.

Let’s consider the benefits of being polished. A heavenly mindset offers the key to fulfillment, joy, and peace. To help remember the benefits of our trials, we’ll use POLISH as an acrostic:

PEACE

Peace, rather than worry, is so needed! Having His peace helps us to live in the moment. We can better live our most important priorities and stop waiting for the next thing to happen before we’re content. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Oh, the worst of all tragedies is not to die young, but to live until I am 75 and yet not ever truly to have lived.”

When we rely on Him, we find strength to face trials. When we view our trials from His perspective, we can see it as polishing. We can be thankful for our pains — focusing on God’s goodness. We can look forward to the gems we're becoming.

Not only does this help us see our trials from a new perspective, it grows our faith. Seeing our trials, failures, and disappointments as opportunities for growth gives them new meaning.

Nelson Mandela said, “I never lose. I either win or learn.” Instead of dwelling on the pain, we can appreciate how we’ve grown.

Seek to enjoy something each day — and thank God for it! Don’t feed discontentment by postponing peace until (you fill in the blank) happens. We experience much more peace when we stop if this, then that thinking.

OFFERING

Offering ourselves as living sacrifices means abandoning our agendas in favor of God's plan for us. It’s imperative that we look to God’s Word for truth.

In this secular age, self has seen a meteoric rise in importance. Consider slogans like, "I'm worth it" or “You have to look out for No. 1." Have you been asked, "What are you doing for you?" Even selfies magnify the height to which self-importance has risen.

This is in opposition to the sacrificial life described in Romans 12. Being a living sacrifice means we are devoted to one another, we seek to live in harmony, we honor others above ourselves, we rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn. The woman who lives out Romans 12 humbly serves the body of Christ by asking God to reveal the gifts He has given her and by being willing to use her gifts in His service.

Are you gifted in serving? Teaching? Encouraging? Use those gifts for Him!

LIGHT

We read about being light in a lost world in Matthew 5:16: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” We’re called to be bold — not to be crowd pleasers or to say what we think others want to hear but by proclaiming the truth in love.

Shining His light means we will experience rejection — not if, but when. While rejection stings, maturing in Christ helps us accept rejection as a sign of obedience to God.

To be a light in this world, our confidence must be in Christ — not in friends, others’ approval, or the number of “likes” on social media. When we have confidence in Him, He is our strength, our defender; this gives us the courage to be light. We cultivate this confidence by spending time in the Word and with like-minded people who share our love of Jesus. As Proverbs 13:20 says, “Become wise by walking with the wise” (NLT).

IMITATORS

We’re light when we’re His messengers — His imitators — wherever we are.

Unless we live in a vacuum, we will always imitate others. We need to be mindful of those we imitate and, likewise, be aware of things we do that others might imitate. Ultimately, however, we must imitate Christ.

Colossians 3 tells us how imitators of Christ should live: We are to set our minds on things above. In heaven there is no evil, no immorality, no greed. There is no angry, slanderous, or abusive speech. Heaven is filled with kindness, humility, gentleness, patience, peace, and love; all words and deeds are done to the glory of God.

SERVANTS

When we imitate Jesus, we become servants. Serving others can be a physical act, such as taking a meal or running errands for someone, but it also includes taking time to listen, send a quick text or show kindness.

When we recognize and appreciate opportunities to serve others, then we’re living Matthew 5:13: “You are the salt of the earth.” When the Spirit prompts, act immediately. A little salt seasons much food.

HOLY LIVING

Holy living brings glory to God. Glorifying Him should be the single desire of every Christian.

This happens as we walk daily in relationship with Him — making it a priority to get to know our heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus; talking and listening to Him; studying His Word; living in daily dependence upon Him as our source of strength and comfort.

If our desire for God's glory is growing, then it will be evident in our actions. Has your business prospered? Give more. Has He seen you through tough times? Praise Him with stronger faith.

Holy living operates under a constant recognition of God’s grace. Charles Spurgeon said, "There is a fullness of blessings of every sort and shape; a fullness of grace to pardon, of grace to regenerate, of grace to sanctify, of grace to preserve and of grace to perfect."

God promises to instruct us and teach us in the way we should go, so take no step without Him. He must be our compass if we are to walk the path of holy living.

Let’s do an exercise: Look to your right; now look straight ahead; now left. Notice the difference that turning your head makes in what you see. C. S. Lewis said, “Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different?” Likewise, shifting our thoughts to the blessings of polishing can give us a fresh perspective.

Just tweaking our perspective can bring about radical change. Our problems won’t disappear, but we’ll be reminded Who is in control. What gemstone is God making of you?