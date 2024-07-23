Courage in God's Promises

It was a chance to spend a few days at a friend’s mountain house by a lake, and I needed the rest. So did Ken. It had been a busy season, and he was weary from non-stop caregiving. So, I insisted he take the bedroom at the far end of the house, while my helper stayed down the hall with a baby-monitor. That way, if I awakened in pain during the night, I could call her.

As she helped me to bed, I noticed a large, slatted-wood plaque on the wall. It was a calligraphy of Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” I drifted off to sleep, comforted by the security of that promise.

At 1 a.m. I was jolted awake by excruciating pain—it happens a lot at night, given my long-term paralysis. In the dark I could see the tiny green light on the bedside monitor, and so I called softly for my friend. I needed her to reposition my hips. When she didn’t respond, I called again. Then, a little louder. She must be sleeping soundly, I reasoned. This time, I yelled. But no answer.

My pain was throbbing, and so I prayed, Lord, I will never make it to morning in this position… please wake her up! Then I drew a deep breath and screamed, “Help! Help me!” The house remained cold and silent.

My heart was racing. I was in terrible trouble, and morning was hours away. Right before I started panicking, I recalled the slatted-wood plaque. Jesus, You tell me to be strong and courageous for You promise to be with me. I need You to make good on Your promise!

Psalm 18:6 says, “In my distress I called to the LORD; I cried to my God for help,” and being one who takes the Bible literally, I cried out using every Bible promise I could think of. I screamed them, hoping my helper would hear me: LORD… YOU ARE MY… EVER PRESENT HELP… IN THIS TROUBLE! … YOUR GRACE… IS SUFFICIENT… YOUR NAME IS… A STRONG TOWER…!

After screaming promises for nearly an hour, I heard a click on the monitor. My helper came running and burst into the room, anxious and breathless. As she quickly turned me, I felt calm and peaceful. God gave me what He promised in Joshua 1:9.… His courage.

A flood of courage can be ours in exchange for God’s promises. The Lord provides His promises so that we might bring each one to Him in exchange for the blessings which they guarantee. Many people, however, do not know how to make that exchange. We think we are claiming Bible promises when we commit them to memory, embroider them as wall hangings, upload them as a screensaver, post them on Instagram, or share them on Facebook. We fix them in our view and in our minds, as if that were enough. But that is not exchanging them.

So, God gives us a little help. He places us in valleys of affliction where our emotional supports all vanish. Suddenly, when we feel our weakness and urgent need, we cling to Psalm 119: 92-93 as if it were meat and drink, for “If your law had not been my delight, I would have perished in my affliction… by [your promises] you have given me life.” Life… peace… and courage.

It’s what God gives in exchange for His promises, and it happened that night in the mountain house. So, bring a promise before God and make the exchange for peace, life, and courage. It’s all yours. And you don’t even need to scream.

“This is my comfort in my affliction, that your promises renew my life” (Ps. 119:50).