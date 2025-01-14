When Discouragement Comes Knocking

Discouragement has been relentlessly pounding at my door. Have you ever had days, even weeks like that? The more I tried to ignore it, the louder it got. At times it felt like discouragement was not only pounding at my door, but breaking the door down! Discouragement often makes us feel like giving up because of the hopeless feelings that most often accompany it. We can feel drained and it can even be difficult to have the energy to read our Bibles or pray or do anything that would be spiritually encouraging. It can completely deplete our strength.

I've had to really do battle in my mind as a result. And the only way I've been able to send discouragement packing, is to send God to answer the door.

As I've turned to God's Word, I've had to focus on the truth that God has a good plan for my life, even when it doesn't always feel like that, and even when I can't see a hint of it on the horizon.

Discouragement makes us vulnerable, and the enemy knows that, so he's right there to slide into our minds and hearts with words that will only keep us discouraged, down in the pit, causing us to doubt God's goodness in our lives. And Satan always casts God as the bad guy for bringing us to this despairing place. He's constantly whispering lies into our ears that over time just bring us down, down, down. Lies like: “God doesn't love you,” “You will never make it through this,” “God isn't listening to your prayers,” or “God doesn't see your tears.”

So how can we take heart when we are discouraged? One author put it this way: "Filter everyday life through the truth of God's Word." In times when our minds are spiraling out of control with lies, we are to remember who we are in Christ. And part of the mix is remembering (thinking about) who God is: He’s our Comforter (Ps. 23:4), He’s our Provider (Phil. 4:19), He’s our Healer (Ps. 6:2), He’s our Relief (Matt.11:28-29), He’s our Shepherd (Psalm 23), He’s our Refuge (Ps. 46:1).

When we meet discouragement head on knowing who we are in Christ and leaning into the promises of God, we’re going to view ourselves and our circumstances differently—we’re going to be able to become a godly hope-filled thinker instead of letting discouragement take charge. We need to make a conscious effort to preach to our souls to "hope in God" (Ps. 42:5) and pray against discouraging self-talk. Ultimately, we are in charge of our thoughts, they are not in charge of us.

Here are some other truths from God's Word to plant your mind on every time discouragement comes knocking: "I am forever faithful to you" (Ps. 146:6); "I am with you" (Is. 41:10); "I am holding you" (Ps. 73:23); "I am your hiding place" (Ps. 32:7); and "I am your strength when you are weary" (Is. 40:29).

It's our thought life that dictates our perspectives, our fears, and our view of ourselves and God. Philippians 4:8-9 gives us a whole list of positive things to think about, because we need to exchange the negative thoughts that the enemy uses to discourage us with the positive thoughts that keep our minds focused on Christ. "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. .. And the God of peace will be with you."

By focusing on the excellent and praiseworthy things in our lives, God will help us rearrange our negative thinking patterns. And as a result, He will transform our thought life and fill our hearts with God’s peace and hope instead of discouragement.

What would happen if we took one of the things on the list in Philippians and made it the focus of our thoughts today? My guess is it would revolutionize the battle in our minds.

The next time you're discouraged, "filter everyday life (your discouragement) through the truth of God's Word." And then send your discouragement packing by letting God answer the door!

Read:

"Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him, my Savior and my God" (Psalm 42:5).

Reflect:

What lies am I believing about my circumstances or myself that fuel discouragement?

How can I replace these lies with the truth of God's Word?

Pray:

Lord, discouragement has weighed me down, but I choose to filter my thoughts through Your truth. Help me to recognize and reject the enemy's lies and to focus on Your promises. Strengthen me with Your peace and fill me with hope. Amen.