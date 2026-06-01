Karen Robuck writes with disarming honesty about a lifelong struggle with doubt — doubting God's love, His care, her worth as a mother, a wife, an employee. What finally helped wasn't trying harder or praying more, but becoming what she calls an "honest doubter": someone willing to investigate, confess, and actively clear out the thoughts and fears that keep doubt alive.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Karen Robuck

“When in doubt, throw it out.” Many times, this simple rhyme has gone through my head as I cleaned out the refrigerator. Yet one sleepless night, a question surfaced: how can I apply that phrase to my faith life?

I have struggled with doubt for most of my adult life.

When I felt overwhelmed, the enemy told me God didn’t love me. When trials came, he told me God didn’t care. When he reminded me of my parenting mistakes, I doubted my abilities as a mother. When my boss criticized me, I doubted my worth. When I let the housework pile up, I doubted myself as a wife.

We all doubt for one reason or another. Maybe, like me, you doubt your self-worth. Maybe you’re trapped in legalism. Maybe, like me, you have chosen to keep them to yourself. After all, no one else would understand. They would tell you to pray more. But what if you’re not even sure your prayers are going anywhere?

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