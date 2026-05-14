We Can Do Hard Things Because Our God is with Us

When a friend's simple words -- "God has promised to be with me" -- stopped her in her tracks, the author began to understand the unexpected wisdom of doing hard things by faith.

By Michele Howe

When I heard this telling statement from a dear woman whom I had personally witnessed to have gone through a series of unrelenting trials and severe suffering for the past five years, I took note. Her words were simple, straightforward and hit their mark squarely within my heart. “My friends have been encouraging me to do hard things because God has promised to be with me.” My initial gut reaction to this proclamation was – what? This poor gal has been through so much already and now her friends are encouraging her to do hard things. The entirety of her present life has been overrun by hard things. At first, I didn’t know if I believed her friends were being insensitive or simply ignorant of what she had already endured.

The Wisdom Hidden in Hard Things

As I later contemplated my friend’s remark, something deep within me shifted. I then started to understand the wisdom of this statement and why her good friends might suggest it. Every single one of us is up against “hard things” in our lives. Not a one of us is or ever will be exempt. Which is why gaining a biblical understanding of how doing hard things equips us to face down even the most difficult and trying circumstances and seasons makes sense. That is, it makes sense if you are a Christian who has placed his trust in the saving work of Jesus Christ who promises to make all things new.

As I considered this faithful believer’s comments about doing hard things it became clear to me that I should be thinking (and doing) the same. Over and over, I continued to revisit this specific pronouncement (statement) of faith and how she was purposing to step out one act of courage at a time. I realized that she was determined to not allow her recent losses to render her ineffective in serving Christ. Nor was she willing to sit endlessly in her grief paralyzed by her sorrow.

One Step of Courage at a Time

Instead, I had the privilege to observe her over the following weeks and months as I watched her make choices that were indeed hard for her. She took God at His word and she repeatedly stepped out in faith trusting that God would be with her every step of the way. And to hear her retell her stories, God was with her every moment of every day. Even on those especially scary days when she knew that unless God upheld and strengthened her she would not succeed, God was there providing grace, strength, and courage to move forward.

Although it may seem counterintuitive to step out in faith during those difficult seasons when we barely are keeping our heads above water, it actually is the perfect time to do so. How so? It is in those vulnerable moments when we feel weary and utterly undone by the trials surrounding us that we more clearly understand the truth.

Our Need for a Savior, a Sustainer, a Supplier

We are not ever, in and of ourselves, able to cope with, face down, or handle these life-altering events in our own strength. But during those moments of desperation in life, we come to understand the full depth of our need for a Savior, a Sustainer, and a Supplier of our needs. Then, and only then, do we cry out in abject humility and neediness to our gracious heavenly Father. And He hears our cry and comes close. God is with us as we turn to face our hard things.

Building a New Faith History

It was here that my friend discovered how God was building a new faith history in her life. She recognized that even in the midst of her hardship and suffering, God was calling her to trust Him, to lean on Him, and to follow Him wherever He called. Like so many of the teachings of Jesus, we come to understand that God’s way of doing things is almost always in direct opposition to our human way of thinking. It’s only when we learn to see with our spiritual eyes and put the full weight of our trust in God that we begin to see that He moves in the supernatural and that we can trust Him to do hard things…because God is with us.

For Further Study

Read:

Deuteronomy 31:8. God's promise to never abandon His people is not circumstantial. How does knowing God goes before you change the way you approach a hard thing you're currently facing?

Isaiah 41:10. God offers not just presence but active, upholding strength. Where in your life do you most need to receive that strength today?

Reflect

The author's friend chose to step out in faith rather than remain paralyzed by grief. What is one "hard thing" you have been avoiding, and what might it look like to take a single act of courage toward it this week?

The article suggests that our moments of desperation are often the clearest windows into our need for God. Has a season of hardship ever deepened your dependence on Him? What did you discover about God in that vulnerable place?

Pray

Father, I confess that hard things have a way of making me feel small and afraid. Forgive me for the times I have sat in my grief rather than turning my face toward You. Thank You for the promise that You go before me, that You uphold me, and that You are with me in every difficult moment. Give me the courage to take one step of faith today, trusting that Your presence is enough. In Jesus' name, Amen.

About the Author

Expand cherieburbach Copy of Jbu Author - 1

Michele Howe is the author of 31 books for women, children, and families. She has publishedover 3000 articles, reviews, and curricula. Her book, Fight for Joy - Discovering Peace in Impossible Circumstances, helps believers regain lost joy during the hardest seasons of life. Readmore about Michele's writing ministry at www.michelehowe.wordpress.com.