Discover how to choose courage over fear and step into God’s calling. Using Joshua’s example, learn why decisive action matters and how one choice can lead you to boldly follow the path God has set before you.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Shannon Geurin

One of my least favorite things to do as a mom when my girls were young was to ask them to clean their room. Why? Because I knew it was going to be a fight. You’d think I was asking them to donate a kidney. Rarely did they ever clean their rooms after the first ask. And now that I think about it, I merely “asked.” I never commanded initially; I requested.

I love Joshua’s story in the Bible. God told Joshua multiple times to be strong and courageous. Multiple times. Finally, He said, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous” (Josh. 1:9).

Why did God tell Joshua multiple times to be strong and courageous? Maybe He knew it was a big task and He knew it was bigger than Joshua could handle on his own. Maybe He knew Joshua could become easily discouraged. Or just maybe it was because Joshua simply couldn’t make the decisions.

Now, let’s go back to the room-cleaning situation because I’m sure you’re wondering how that story fits here. A command is an authoritative order. So, if I simply request that Averee clean her room, she’s probably not going to do it. But if I command her to clean her room, then she has a decision to make. Either she obeys or she doesn’t and reaps the consequences.

So, with this in mind, God was basically saying, “Joshua! Make up your mind and do what I’ve called you to do!”

Ask yourself—what is God calling you to do?

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