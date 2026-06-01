Will We Step Out?

What if the best moments of your life are waiting just beyond where you feel safe? T. Windahl examines four biblical figures who each faced fear, uncertainty, and real risk before stepping out in faith. From Esther's courage before the king to Peter walking on water, their stories offer a compelling invitation to consider what God might be calling you to leave behind in order to follow Him forward.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By T. Windahl

Someone once said that the best moments of their life always happened at the end of their comfort zone. Thinking about those powerful words stirred something deep inside of me. And the words were indelibly marked on my mind.

Recently, I thought of Biblical characters who had stepped out of their comfort zone, and I considered some of their stories while asking, How did they step out of their comfort zone? What were the results? Here’s what I discovered —

Queen Esther learned from her cousin Mordecai about an evil edict King Xerxes had been persuaded to write. An edict which called for the destruction of every Jew in every province of Xerxes’ kingdom.

More than burdened about the coming destruction of his and Esther’s kinsmen (and most likely Esther and Mordecai), Mordecai urged Esther to go before the King for help. But Esther knew the King’s law and sent a message to Mordecai about it. It stated that anyone who approached the king in the inner court, without being summoned, would face certain death unless the king extended his gold scepter to them . . . sparing their lives.

After receiving Esther’s message, Mordecai urged her to take action saying, “And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Est. 4:14b).

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