That Clingy Burden

What is that burden you are dragging around today? What is clinging to your ankles? What concern is so heavy, so awkward that it’s holding you back, even crushing you?

Is it financial anxiety? A burden for a wayward child? Unresolved conflict? Past trauma? A devastating diagnosis? Global fears? What is it?

Any one of these can take over your thoughts. Your sleep. Your prayers.

Let’s pause and rest for a bit to notice that God sees your burden, and to hear what He says about it.

****

Your burden is not bigger than life.

It’s a part of life but not all of life. You have areas of life that are bright, healthy, positive, promising, and flourishing!

The Bible says: “Ah, Sovereign Lord, you have made the heavens and the earth by your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you” (Jeremiah 32:17).

****

Your burden does not define you.

You are bigger than your burden and God is bigger than you.

The Bible says: “But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us” (Romans 8:37).

****

Your burden will not last forever.

It is a temporary piece of your preparation for the eternal glory waiting for you.

The Bible says: “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18).

****

Your burden will not harm you.

It is a tool used by God for your good and growth, and His glory.

The Bible says: “All things work together for good to those who love God and are called to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).

****

Your burden is not too heavy to carry.

Jesus is alongside you, sharing the weight of your burden.

The Bible says: “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-30).

****

Your burden is not a mistake.

It was filtered through God’s love before it got to you for fabulous results in and through you.

The Bible says: “The Lord will accomplish what concerns me; Your lovingkindness, O Lord, is everlasting…” (Psalm 138:8).

****

Let God carry your burden.

Let God's continual presence, strength, wisdom, and purpose give you confidence.

For the Bible says: "that He who began a good work among you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6).