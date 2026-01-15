When God Calls Us to Leave the Familiar

By: T. Windahl

The news that our son, Zach shared with my husband, Pete, and me at the restaurant cut us to the core. After buying a house in Minnesota and putting down some roots there, Zach and his wife had decided to move back to Florida where her family lived. We could hardly believe what we were hearing! I felt like crying but instead listened to what they were saying next; they wanted us to move to Florida too!

On our way home from the restaurant, my pent-up tears began to flow. I cried most of the afternoon before leaving for Christmas Eve at their house. I sensed I would burst into tears if anyone brought up the Florida move! So I prayed for God’s strength to see me through; which, thankfully, He provided. And Florida was not mentioned the entire night.

A short time later, Pete was out-of-town when Zach and his wife asked me out for dinner. During dinner, they asked me if I sensed that God was leading me to move. I quickly answered, “No, but I’m praying about it.” My daughter-in-law also mentioned that her mom, Elsa, was already thinking of things she and I could do together in Florida.

Later, I picked up a book to read; one I had started days prior. I soon read that one of the character’s names was Elsa. The same name as my dauther-in-law’s mom; which jumped off the page at me she’d just been mentioned at dinner. And I wondered then if God was starting to confirm a Florida move. So I asked for more confirmation if it truly was His will...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →