God’s Idea of Good

After a diving accident left Joni Eareckson Tada paralyzed, she prayed for healing. Over time she discovered God’s greater gifts: courage, perseverance, and a deeper faith that grows through trials.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Joni Eareckson Tada

After I broke my neck in my 1967 diving accident, I refused to believe I was paralyzed. Doctors told me that I would never use my hands or legs again, but it didn’t sink in. Every time I prayed, I focused on walking again. To me, it was a good request. Jesus said so in Matthew 7:9-12, “If evil people know how to give good gifts, how much more will God give good gifts to those who ask him?” What could be a better gift than walking?

I did everything possible to walk again. I worked hard in physical therapy, assuring my PT that before long, I would be up on my feet. I attended healing services and was the first to wheel up front to receive my miracle. I strained mentally to “make” my hands move. I pushed myself to try to stand, to run, hold hands, or even hold a bottle of soda. I straightened up my spiritual act and began reading God’s Word more regularly. I prayed more earnestly, thinking, surely God won’t ignore the prayers of an insistent saint.

You can imagine how disappointed I felt when, years later, I was still paralyzed. My hands and legs were still limp and useless. God, I thought, you say in Psalm 84:11 that you withhold no good thing from those whose walk is blameless. When will I ever get back the use of my legs?! I did not understand. God promised to not withhold any good thing. And to me, walking was a good thing.

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