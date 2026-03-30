Choosing Surrender

We often think of surrender as failure, as if letting go means we’ve lost the battle. But what if surrender is actually the turning point where God’s strength begins to carry us? Lori Ann Wood paints a vivid picture of this struggle through a moment many of us can relate to. Clinging tightly to what felt safe, she resisted letting go, even as the current pushed harder and the situation became more overwhelming. Her reasons sounded practical, even reasonable. Yet underneath them was something deeper, a reluctance to release control. How often do we do the same?

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Lori Ann Wood

“Let go! Let go!”

Our twenty-something friends yelled in unison from the swollen river’s bank, some reaching a panicked tone. The canoe my thrill-seeking husband and I had been floating in had taken a corner a little fast and capsized. He had immediately let go, gone under, and then popped up on the far side of a downed branch. I, on the other hand, was holding tightly to said branch as the sideways canoe banged repeatedly into my torso.

Petrified and unwilling to release my grip on that tree, I clung desperately for several minutes. My husband pleaded, my friends urged. I had my reasons for not letting go. I didn’t trust my swimming ability. I was wearing contact lenses (the kind you replaced once a year). I didn’t want to get my freshly permed hair wet.

But more than anything, I refused to release my last shred of control.

Finally, after I could no longer hold myself up, I let go, still terrified that I would drown in the fast-moving water or get tangled in more branches under the canoe. Amazingly, I went under and popped up right about where my husband had.

When my ears cleared, I could hear everyone clapping. I could feel my husband’s familiar arms securely around me. I was safe, even in the middle of the rapid river.

But first, I had to let go.

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