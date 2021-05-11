When Waiting Gets Hard

A "We’re Hiring” post caught my attention as I scrolled through Instagram. I read the post and clicked on the link in the company’s bio. My interest was piqued, and I felt a pang in my heart as I explored it more.

It sounded perfect. It sounded like something I would love, and it was something I desperately wanted to jump into. I thought about my resume that had been sitting in a file on my computer for years. It needed a bit of work to update, but I had no doubt that I could get it polished and ready to send in a short amount of time.

Even though I desperately wanted to jump up and down and shout that I was interested in the position, I knew I couldn’t apply. I was already working two part-time jobs from home while raising two kids who still weren’t in school yet.

I couldn’t swing a full-time position, or even another part-time position. There weren’t enough hours in the day. I tried to think of any way possible to make something work. We could do this, or we could do that.

But it wasn’t time yet.

It wasn’t time to fully throw myself back into a career, but oh, how I desperately wanted to apply. It hurt to watch that opportunity slip by, and made me frustrated for the season I was in.

I wanted to fast forward the moment so I could jump to the next thing. I wanted it to be a transition that could easily be made. The bottom line: I wanted that position.

It’s so easy to want to fast forward through different parts of life to get to something we’ve longed for, and become discontent with our situation desiring for it to be different. Too often we want to wish it all away, because we think we’re missing out on something else─something better. Sometimes it feels like the rest of the world is passing us by while we’re not getting anywhere.

Have you ever felt like that? Have you ever been discouraged during a season of waiting? You feel stuck, like you’re never going to be able to move forward.

Here are several ways to flourish while you wait:

1. Remember Your Waiting Has Purpose.

It’s hard, but there’s a purpose in your waiting. God can still use us in those moments, even though it feels like we’re not where we belong yet. When we want to skip where we are, we lose sight of all the ways God can and will use us. Even in the waiting, purpose and joy can be found. We just have to slow ourselves down and look for it. We have to turn our attention to God.

I have come across a handful of job listings in the last few years that have tugged at my heart. My mind wanders to what it would be like to be back in the workforce. It wanders to something other than dealing with bickering kids at home and always cleaning up someone else's mess.

It wanders to things that feel so far from my grasp, but that’s just my discontented heart crying out. It’s a reminder that I need to slow down and be thankful for my current situation. It’s a reminder that I’m exactly where I need to be right now.

2. Remember God's Perfect Timing is Worth the Wait.

Too often, we get frustrated with the waiting, so we decide to move ahead on our own. We want what we want when we want it. We’re like a child who binges on candy before supper and then isn’t hungry for the food that will actually give nourishment.

We do that same thing. We want instant satisfaction. We jump into things before we’re ready─before God says it’s time to go. We don’t want to wait, so we make our own path, but that often leads to destruction. We fill our time with things that aren’t the best things God wants for us yet.

Even though they can be good things, they might not be the best things for us (or those around us) in that moment. We allow ourselves, instead, to settle for something because it’s what we see in the present moment instead of holding onto hope for what is to come.

We jump into something we’re not ready for because we’re tired of waiting.

But when we turn to God, He strengthens us in our waiting.

He is still good.

Instead of trying to rush through the seasons of our life, let’s seek God in each of them because He has a purpose and plan in our waiting─and His timing is always best.

Lord, waiting is hard. There are times it feels like the rest of the world is passing me by and that everyone else is getting the desires of their hearts but me. Thank You that You have a purpose and a plan for my waiting room, and that You will use this season of waiting to accomplish many good things in my life. None of it will be wasted. Help me to surrender my desires to You and to trust Your perfect timing, and to be content in whatever season I'm in right now. Amen.