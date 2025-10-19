Finding Hope in Suffering

By: Lacey Rowlen

Doctor appointment after doctor appointment, test after test, no one could figure out what was wrong with me. I knew I was losing time in some way, but I couldn’t explain it well to others, so they couldn’t figure out how to help me. I lived most of my life alone, working from home and single, so no one saw when these things were happening except my dog, who was faithful to stay by my side until I woke up each time. No one knew what I was going through or how terrified I had become, because on the outside, I seemed normal. No one could see the suffering beneath the churchy smiles on Sundays and Wednesdays.

He is With Us

Everyone you pass on the street has suffered in some way in their life. Suffering is inevitable. Even as Christians who have the power that raised Christ from the dead within us, we will suffer. Jesus Himself promises this in John 16:33. We may be persecuted because of our faith. Our loved ones will die. We will all go through health struggles if we’re blessed with a long life. There's a multitude of ways we can suffer, but thank the Lord that Jesus doesn't stop there and leave us in that suffering...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →