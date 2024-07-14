Recently a song rang in my heart. “Rise and be healed in the name of Jesus; let your faith arise in your soul…He will cleanse you and make you whole.” As I pondered these words, I realized that I was the one being commanded by the Holy Spirit to “rise and be healed in the name of Jesus.” Every time I thought about it, it touched my heart and gave me the strength I needed for the day. Healing isn’t just for the aches, pains, and diseases we experience in the physical body. Healing is also for the aches, pains, and diseases we experience in our hearts.

JESUS EXPERIENCED HURT

Our Lord Jesus experienced hurtful, heart-wrenching things by the hands and words of men. These things could have cut Him to the core. He was disrespected, mistreated, lied about, and abandoned. Even worse is that He was misunderstood and denied by those closest to Him, those He helped the most. If men disappointed Him, don’t be surprised if they disappoint you.

TRUST HIM ALONE

There is a very interesting statement in John 2:24, “But Jesus would not entrust himself to them, for he knew all people.” The Message says it like this, “But Jesus didn’t entrust his life to them. He knew them inside and out, knew how untrustworthy they were.” If we could learn this truth, we would avoid a great deal of heartache. God wants us to entrust our lives to Him and Him alone. The carnal nature of man cannot be trusted because it loves you today and will hate you tomorrow if it doesn’t get its way.

LOVE YOUR ENEMIES

While Jesus was hanging on the cross, He looked down at His persecutors and prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing” (Luke 23:34). I find that most individuals don’t realize what they are doing. Even though their hearts may be wrong, in some cases, they really can’t see how damaging their words or actions are toward another brother or sister. So we have to be like Jesus and pray for them. Matthew 5:44 says this, “I’m telling you to love your enemies. Let them bring out the best in you, not the worst. When someone gives you a hard time, respond with the energies of prayer” (MSG).

BACKDROP FOR BLESSING

It’s interesting to note that just as they couldn’t see the negative impact of their actions, they also couldn’t see the positive impact. When Jesus was being crucified, it was the most horrific experience that anyone had ever or will ever go through. Satan clearly thought he had unleashed his best. But when it was over, Jesus was the glorified and reigning Lord of all. The worst curse actually gave way to the greatest blessing! That makes me want to laugh! Satan couldn’t see how his attack was going to bless the whole world, and he can’t see how using other people to come against you will bless your world. But it will. To use modern vernacular, all your “haters” are positioning you for a manifestation of the glory of God!

Let their attack bring out the best in you. Keep your heart right. Let the love of God step forward. Stand firm knowing you are more than a conqueror and no weapon formed against you will ever prosper, even if they think it will. God’s got you, and when all is said and done, you will be the one standing with the glory of God all around you. Rise and be healed in the name of Jesus!