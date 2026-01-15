These Light and Momentary Trials

Finding Eternal Hope in Temporary Setbacks.

By: Lisa Elliott

“In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33). Jesus got that right! James reinforces this troubling thought in James 1:2–4, when he tells us that we will face “trials of many kinds.”

Brothers and sisters, these are not “if” thoughts. They are “when” thoughts. Even the prophet Isaiah would agree. He says, “When you pass through the waters . . . When you pass through the rivers . . . When you walk through the fire” (Is. 43:2, emphasis mine). It is certain that we will experience troubles and tribulation and trials of many kinds at some point in our lifetime. Perhaps you already know this to be true. We don’t even have to watch the news or be on social media to see the trouble this world is facing.

Not Destroyed

But here’s the good news straight from the Apostle Paul, who knew troubles of his own.

He tells of some of these troubles in Acts 20–28: beatings, floggings, imprisonment, shipwrecks, danger, theft, thirst and hunger, sleepless nights, daily pressure, and more. He tells us, with confidence, that, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed” (2 Cor. 4:8–9). Yes, in this world we will have troubles. But Jesus has overcome the world, John 16:33 goes on to say...

