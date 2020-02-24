Don't Give Up

By Jill Briscoe

As he worked, he prayed for the people to whom he was writing. The Prophet Jeremiah’s prayers fill his writings. They permeate his work, and he included them in his manuscript. If you want to learn how to pray for hard-hearted people, study the prayers of Jeremiah. If you want to learn how to pray for yourself, look into the prayer life of this man. Jeremiah prayed stubbornly, consistently, and with perseverance that the people of God would yet repent so that God would relent in sending disaster.

God’s intent is always to offer people every possible chance to come back to Him. Jeremiah and Baruch knew that. They believed that “his compassions never fail. They are new every morning” (Lam. 3:22-23). “Perhaps when the people of Judah hear about every disaster I plan to inflict on them, each of them will turn from his wicked way; then I will forgive their wickedness and their sin.” Because Jeremiah believed it was never over till it was over, he labored on.

Have you given up on someone? Have you quit praying for them? Have they given you little hope of turning back to the Lord? Listen, it’s never over till it’s over. Call them on the phone one more time. Invite them to church. Send them that book or tape. Do battle on your knees for them. Weep before the throne. That person may yet repent, even if Nebuchadnezzar is knocking at the door. Jesus said that we “should always pray and not give up” (Lk. 18:1). We must not give up. Jesus said so.

Who do you need to keep praying for? Make a renewed commitment to not give up!