God's Healing Balm of Forgiveness

By T. Windahl

Relationships are hard. But when we add the word "in-law" into the equation, the difficulty meter may go up. This I know from personal experience.

After I got married, I didn't see my mother-in-law very often, but when we did see each other we quickly picked up where we had left off. Although we were not best friends, we definitely had a pleasant relationship.

Then, nine years after Pete and I married, our world came crashing down in 1991. I was only thirty-three years old when I received a shocking diagnosis—stage four ovarian cancer. Haunting memories of my mom's own struggle with the same disease consumed my thoughts daily. I also often wondered, would my four-year-old son, Zach, have a mom in six months? I didn't know.

Following a six-hour surgery, and a three-week hospitalization, I was sent home for a time to build up my strength for the intense rounds of chemotherapy that awaited. I quickly discovered that the daily side effects of the chemo were more than hard, and my poor body rebelled. I would force myself to eat, but often, nausea and vomiting prevailed. Weight began falling from me like leaves from a tree—90 pounds, down from a starting weight of 130—became my new normal.

Into this difficult scenario came the shocking announcement from my in-laws that they were going to Florida for the winter. What? I silently questioned. How would we ever make it through what seemed like a maze of obstacles, without their help with childcare and so much more?

My in-laws indeed left town for the winter, but weeks later, Jesus walked into my life. After receiving Jesus as Savior and Lord, I was a new creation, and my world was gloriously turned upside down and inside out...for my good! I began choosing a positive attitude instead of the negative one I had been lugging around. God's peace and joy filled my heart even though my circumstances remained the same.

Despite peace and joy overflowing in my life, a deep anger against my mother-in-law's abandonment of me and my family remained. And, down the road, because I never dealt with the anger issue, bitterness and unforgiveness were what I harvested. It was ugly fruit in a life of faith.

As a new Christian, a friend invited me to join her at a Bible Study. Months into the study, I was convicted that God was calling me to forgive my mother-in-law. The problem was that I did not know how I could possibly forgive her. The roots of the hurt she had caused were wound so tightly around my heart. As time went on, I became willing to at least try to forgive, though trying to do it in my own strength never worked. Fortunately, an unforgettable day was right around the corner.

I was out to lunch with my mother-in-law, when a prayer rose up within me. The prayer was for God to show me what my mother-in-law looked like in His eyes. After breathing that silent prayer, I looked at my mother-in-law who was seated across from me. I was stunned! In that moment my mother-in-law looked beautiful—radiant—just as God saw her.

Leaving the restaurant, I was determined to forgive her. I told God that I wanted to forgive her, but I could not do it on my own. I needed His help. This was the start of a beautiful story.

Forgiving my mother-in-law turned out to be a longer process than I expected. But after much prayer, in tandem with God's help, the heavy weight of unforgiveness I had been lugging around was amazingly lifted from me! The cords of bitterness were cut, and I was finally free.

At the end of my mother-in-law's life, I realized the miracle that God had performed in my own heart. Once I surrendered my unforgiveness to Him, seeds of forgiveness were planted and eventually bloomed. Not one shred of unforgiveness remained in my heart toward her when she died. Instead I felt great love. God's love and His will for our relationship had prevailed.

Just hours before she slipped into a coma, Pete and I were privileged to have a front row seat in witnessing God's sure fingerprints of my mother-in-law's newfound salvation. Joy overflowed! A joy that never would have been present without God helping me to forgive her years prior.

T. Windahl lives in Minnetonka, MN with her husband, Pete, and they have an adult son, Zach. T. is an inspirational speaker and published author and enjoys walking, reading, creative endeavors, and archery. Her latest book, Abiding Hope, is full of short, daily reflections and was written to offer encouragement and inspiration to anyone going through hard times. As a four-time cancer survivor, T. has learned that life can be hard, but God is good!