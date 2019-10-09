The 90-Day Romance Challenge

By Pam Farrel

Don’t we all long to be loved so intensely that nothing can stop the burning passion? The couple in Song of Songs 8:7 felt this way, “Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot wash it away…”

When couples hit a difficult patch, or one or both are feeling disinterested, a marriage can be reignited when one of two things happens: 1) Both commit to be “all in” for a focused period of time so new skills can be learned and feelings of love can be rekindled, and 2) One of you decides that they are willing to try to “out love” the other with God’s power and provision. This raises the possibility for God to transform your marriage.

If you want a sizzling and satisfying marriage commit to the 90-Day Red Hot Romance Challenge to give God the time and opportunity to give you back those honeymoon feelings.

Here is a preview of the journey of love you will travel for 13 weeks:

Week 1: Archival. Remember how much you have already invested in your marriage. Pull out memorabilia like your wedding album and video; retell your love story to your children; or return to the place you met, first said, “I love you,” first kissed, had your first date, proposed, or honeymooned.

Week 2: Social. The primary characteristic of long-lasting marriages is becoming best friends. Brainstorm a list of new activities you can try together to share new memories.

Week 3: Nutritional. Science supports some culinary aphrodisiacs. Create a meal together using many of these heart healthy items and watch passion build as you whisk, bake, and taste-test delectable ingredients. For example, dark chocolate increases the feelings of attraction between two people.

Week 4: Physical. Couples that workout together have more sex than the average couple. Discuss, decide and complete a health and wellness plan.

Week 5: Recreational. Working harder and playing less? This is the time to find a sport or recreational activity you both enjoy!

Week 6: Vocational. Couples are often in conflict over who does what. Once a year, have a goal-setting session and decide what the priorities are in your careers and delegate chores on the homefront.

Week 7: Parental. God calls us to pass on the baton of faith to the next generation. If you are newlyweds, this might be a great time to take a parenting class. If you’re empty nesters, you might decide to have a date that includes your kids and their spouses and your grandkids.

Week 8: Emotional. Like us, you might come from families filled with dysfunction. Couple’s counseling, a marriage workshop, or retreat might help. If your marriage is in a tough place, we have a list of resources at Love-wise.com.

Week 9: Financial. Money is the number one area couples typically argue about! Watch some Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University or Crown Financial videos, or sign up for a class, create a budget, or clip coupons and go on a “two for one” date.

Week 10: Spiritual. Couples who attend church and pray together regularly tend to also have a long-lasting marriage.

Week 11: Inspirational. Some of the sweetest memories we have is doing ministry together. Try something like serving food at a homeless shelter, or gathering donations for a women’s center to serve together and grow your love.

Week 12: Sensual. Plan a mini-date using all five senses. Researchers at Cambridge discovered if you are “super surprised” then you “super learn” and more details of that experience lodge deeper in your memory.

Week 13: Sexual. Lack of time is the number one reason couples cite for not having frequent sex. Talk about your sex life and talk about some getaways you could plan.

We invite you to Love-Wise.com for more tips on fanning those flames of love in your marriage!