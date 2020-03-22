By Jill Briscoe

Consider the story of Ruth and how it demonstrates love in grand fashion.

“So Boaz took Ruth and she became his wife; and when he went in to her, the LORD gave her conception, and she bore a son. Then the women said to Naomi, ‘Blessed be the LORD, who has not left you this day without a near kinsman; and may his name be famous in Israel” And may he be to you a restorer of life and a nourisher of your old age; for your daughter-in-law, who loves you, who is better to you than seven sons, has borne him.’ Then Naomi took the child and laid him on her bosom, and became a nurse to him.” (Ruth 4:13-16).

The names of the characters in this story fascinate me. We could have a great time spiritualizing them. Elimelech means “my God is king,” He married Naomi, which means “pleasure.” When my God is king commits himself to pleasure, it should come as no surprise to find the children named “sickness” and “pining”! Boaz means “strength” and Ruth, “friendship.” When they wed, the result was Obed, “worship.”

It is enough to say that Boaz and Ruth had been given first place in the purposes of God. Jehovah had been given first place in their affections. Christ Himself would be found in their lineage: “Also the neighbor women gave him a name, saying, ‘There is a son born to Naomi.’ And they called his name Obed. He is the father of Jesse, the father of David” (Ruth 4:17).

I think Naomi enjoyed her happy experience, too. I suspect Boaz became very fond of Naomi. Obed was his baby, but he had no objection to the older woman taking up residence in his child’s life. That family made it to interdependence.

And yet the choice goes on. Daily, the decision to love has to be made, and each of us is responsible before God to make it. To love or not to love, that is the question!