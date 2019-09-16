Words of Blessing

By Shelly Esser

For my mother’s 70th birthday we decided to have a surprise party. When we plunged into the planning, we thought the idea of having friends and family both far and near submit a short tribute or blessing would make a great gift book. Because I’m the writer in the family, I had the assignment of gathering and editing all the submissions. I was incredibly touched by what people were saying about my mother. To hear each person talk about the impact she made on their lives was inspiring for this daughter.

By the time the night arrived, we had over 80 guests and decided to read a sampling of the tributes, including having some of those who were there read theirs publically. I wish you could have seen the expression on my mother’s face as blessing after blessing was poured over her. She was radiant!

Had everyone just kept their mouths shut, my mother would have missed out on this incredible time of blessing. How many times do we deny others the powerful blessings of our words, by simply not sharing them? And sadly, we leave these kinds of words to be shared only at funerals after someone’s gone and can’t experience the blessing firsthand.

Our words are powerful and Scripture has a lot to say about them. Particularly about what kinds of words we’re to express. They can be used for good or evil, to build up or tear down—or they can forever change someone’s day, week, or life. Proverbs 18:21 says, “The tongue has the power of life and death,” (GW). Our words can literally bring life. That’s certainly been true for me. There have been countless times when I’ve been struggling or down in the dumps of discouragement or despair, when someone comes along with just the right verse (God’s Word) or word of hope —the kind of words that give me the strength to do one more day, one more task. Life!

Unfortunately, every time I go on Facebook, I am shocked at the hurtful, negative, and ugly words that are spewed out publicly for all to see. Words that tear down, that have absolutely no benefit to the reader—and how they must bruise the heart of the one they’re directed at. Words that are not bringing life, but death. Words that can permanently break someone’s fragile emotions or self-esteem, forever damaging them—words that cannot easily be erased from memory. They are not words that bless.

Before we know it, that climate of ugliness, complaining, etc. can seep through to our own hearts spilling out onto our families, friendships, coworkers, and people at church, to name a few. What would it look like if we started to intentionally use our words for life in our circle of influence? To become generous with words of encouragement and blessing—words that lift up and not tear down?

Would I think before I speak?

Would I think about how stingy I can be with my words when it comes to building up others?

Would I think about how careless my words are?

Would I think about the affect my words will leave behind once I’ve spoken them?

Would I think about what my words do not only to the person they’re directed to, but to the person listening?

Would I think about what the words I say to others would do to me if I heard them?

Would I think of the tone of voice I use?

Would I think about how many times I think positive things about others, but never tell them, never bless them?

Would I think about how I can intentionally look for people to encourage every day, especially those people right under my nose (my family)?

Would I think about the need to pile on more encouragement rather than no encouragement or destructive words?

Especially in today’s climate of ugly words, think how powerful it would be and what a witness it would be to speak words of life, of blessing, of encouragement instead? People are hungry for something positive; they are craving to be built up. They are longing to be blessed by anyone. What an amazing opportunity we have to speak into that vacuum, to bring life through our words. Our words are powerful! I’m so glad we took the opportunity to bless my mom with life-giving words—words she will treasure in her heart forever.