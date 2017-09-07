× Expand Maintaining Christian Unity

By Jill Briscoe

“Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” ~ Ephesians 4:3

Do you make every effort to maintain the unity that already exists between Christians? We are exhorted to make that our goal.

My sister, who has been a valuable model to me in maintaining excellent personal relationships, said one day, “I refuse to have a row with that girl – life’s too short to fall out with anyone.” We can refuse to have have a row if we want to. That is making an effort to keep what we already have – unity. The problem is that if we have unity among ourselves, we sometimes ignore or neglect it. We start to work on it only when a relationship falls apart! But we must get to work before it falls apart. We must endeavor to maintain it. We do that by building an already good relationship into something even better. That takes time and effort.

We have good relationships with our church staff, but they can always be better. We schedule regular times to eat, to have fun, and to pray together. It’s such a comfort and delight to meet with people on the same spiritual level as ourselves and enjoy a time of maintaining our unity!

I have a friend who often spends time with me – playing tennis, talking, shopping, or just relaxing – and she never fails to say before she leaves, “Let’s pray together.” It’s just a brief glance heavenwards, but what a bond of peace it adds to our relationship!

What practical things are you doing to maintain the unity of the Spirit?

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 4:1-5

Lord, show me the opportunities I miss to maintain unity with my brothers and sisters. Help me to take time to build the precious relationships You have given me. Give me a renewed appreciation for each individual in my life, and show me how to walk with them in a way that builds our relationship with You. Amen.