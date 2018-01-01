The In-Between Places
Just Between Us (JBU) is a non-profit ministry and quarterly magazine focused on encouraging and equipping Christian women around the world for a life of faith. Just Between Us focuses on the key areas of Faith, Life, Relationships, Health, and Ministry providing information, advice, and real-life stories to inspire and help you on your journey to live for Christ. Recognizing that all of us need someone to come alongside and encourage us on life’s journey, we invite you to become a part of this special community of Christian women.
Over twenty-five years ago, God took international speaker and author Jill Briscoe’s dream for a tool for Christian women and made it a reality. Publishing experts, at the time, told Jill that Just Between Us magazine could never be sustained with a handful of part-time staff and volunteers, but she went ahead anyway. Amazingly, today, JBU makes its way around the world into over 65 countries and to every state in the U.S. to become that encouragement and lifeline that Jill envisioned from the beginning.
“There’s no doubt in any of our minds that every issue of the magazine is a miracle; that it is something that God does. He is the One who has directed this ministry from its very inception, and He is the One who has carried us through every issue with His fingerprints on the content and His Spirit bringing life, literally, from its pages,” says Shelly Esser, Editor.
As a magazine and ministry, Just Between Us has sought to be a friend to women everywhere and to come alongside them in their joys and struggles, ministering through biblically-based, relevant content through the written word.
To that end, JBU covers key topics on the Christian life, relationships, marriage, family, life’s difficulties, and your relationship with Christ, as well as providing resources for ministry and everything in between. The magazine covers regular topics like: dealing with difficult people, handling stress, battling depression and suicide, growing spiritually, finding hope in difficult times, and understanding current cultural issues like homosexuality and pornography.
JBU is also an international magazine. We partner with women around the world in places like: Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, South America, the United Kingdom, and many other places. The women in these countries take articles from JBU and translate them into their native languages so that their women can be encouraged, because they are without any Christian resources.
One of our readers said this about JBU: I just received my newest JBU! This issue was written for me. I'm convinced of it. God meant for this magazine with these articles to be placed in my hands today. I needed to read them to realize that another woman has been there and understands, and to read that God is perfect in His timing with no errors in His plan. THANK YOU for JBU! I needed it, right here, and right now. ~ M.N.
Please join us as God continues to use our magazine, website, inspirational books, and new line of Christian greeting cards to resource and minister to women worldwide. We invite you to let us come into your lives as your trusted friend and to become a part of this very special community of Christian women today!
