Dear Friend,

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Welcome—we’re so glad you’re here.

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Just Between Us began over 35 years ago as a simple magazine shared among friends—women walking through life’s joys and struggles together, with Jesus at the center. Today, God has grown that small seed into a global ministry reaching women in more than 150 countries. And yet, our heart remains the same: to offer biblical truth, spiritual support, and the gentle reminder that you are never alone.

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Whether you’re looking for encouragement, clarity, or simply a place to breathe—you belong here.

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As you explore our magazine, devotionals, and online articles, we pray you’ll find strength for today and hope for tomorrow.

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Just between us… this is more than a place to read. It’s a place to be refreshed, refocused, and reminded that your walk with God matters deeply.

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With love and truth,

The Just Between Us Team