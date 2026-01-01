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Your Trusted Source of Biblical Encouragement
Did you know? We have a weekly digital magazine designed just for you — with fresh biblical encouragement and soul-nourishing content every week to uplift and inspire you right where you are.New? Start Here!
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Caught in a Spiritual Tug of War
What do you do when your flesh pulls one way and the Spirit calls another? Learn how prayer and perspective help us choose the winning side.
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Three Life-Giving Ways to Encourage Those We Love Most
Practical steps to empower those around us by speaking life, listening well, and celebrating their joys—turning encouragement into a spiritual practice.
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From Our Heart to Yours
Dear Friend,
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Welcome—we’re so glad you’re here.
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Just Between Us began over 35 years ago as a simple magazine shared among friends—women walking through life’s joys and struggles together, with Jesus at the center. Today, God has grown that small seed into a global ministry reaching women in more than 150 countries. And yet, our heart remains the same: to offer biblical truth, spiritual support, and the gentle reminder that you are never alone.
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Whether you’re looking for encouragement, clarity, or simply a place to breathe—you belong here.
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As you explore our magazine, devotionals, and online articles, we pray you’ll find strength for today and hope for tomorrow.
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Just between us… this is more than a place to read. It’s a place to be refreshed, refocused, and reminded that your walk with God matters deeply.
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With love and truth,
The Just Between Us Team