Just Between Us Statement of Faith

WHAT WE BELIEVE...

SCRIPTURE

We believe the Scriptures, both Old and New Testament, to be the inspired Word of God, without error in the original writings, the complete revelation of His will for the salvation of men and the divine and final authority for all Christian faith and life. (2 Timothy 3:16, 17; 2 Peter 1:20, 21)

GOD

We believe in one God, Creator of all things, infinitely perfect and eternally existing in three persons, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. (Deuteronomy 6:4; 2 Corinthians 13:14; Revelation 4:11; Hebrews 1:3; 1 Corinthians 8:6)

JESUS CHRIST

We believe Jesus Christ is true God and true man, having been conceived of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. He died on the cross, a sacrifice for our sins according to the Scriptures. Further, He arose bodily from the dead and ascended into heaven, where at the right hand of the Majesty on High He now is our High Priest and Advocate, and in the person of the Holy Spirit, He indwells the believer. (Isaiah 7:14, Matthew 1:18-25; 1 Corinthians 15; Hebrews 7; Romans 3:24-25; 1 Peter 2:21, 25; Acts 1:9, 10; 1 John 2:1, 2)

HOLY SPIRIT

We believe the ministry of the Holy Spirit is to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ, and during this age to convict, regenerate, seal, indwell, guide, instruct and empower for life and service. (John 16:8-13; 1 Corinthians 12:12-14; Ephesians 1:13, 14; Romans 8:9; Titus 3:5; Ephesians 5:18; 1 John 2:20-27)

MANKIND

We believe man was created in the image of God but fell into sin and is therefore lost, and only through regeneration by the Holy Spirit can salvation and spiritual life be obtained.

SALVATION

We believe the shed blood of Jesus Christ and His resurrection provide the only ground for justification and salvation for all who believe, and only such as receive Jesus Christ are born of the Holy Spirit and thus become children of God.

THE CHURCH

We believe the true Church is composed of all such persons who are regenerated by the Holy Spirit through saving faith in Jesus Christ, are united together in the Body of Christ of which He is Lord and Head and are now commissioned for the God-given task of proclaiming the gospel to every person. Only those who are thus members of the true church shall be eligible for membership in the local church. Every local church has the right under Christ to decide and govern its own affairs.

CHRIST'S RETURN

We believe in the personal and imminent return of our Lord Jesus Christ, and that this has a vital bearing on the personal life and service of the believer.

JUDMENT

We believe in the bodily resurrection of the dead, of the believer to everlasting blessedness and joy with the Lord, and of the unbeliever to judgment and eternal separation from God.